Fat ewes sell to £206 Hilltown Saleyard

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 28th November saw fat ewes sell to £206 and fat lambs to £152.

Fat ewes: Ballyward farmer £206, Hilltown farmer £170, Kilcoo farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £166, Kilcoo farmer £154 and £152, Downpatrick farmer £148, Kilcoo farmer £146.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £152 for 29kg (524ppk), Hilltown farmer £147 for 26kg (565ppk), Kilkeel farmer £146 for 25.3kg (577ppk), Hilltown farmer £145 for 22kg (659ppk), Kilkeel farmer £144 for 23kg (626ppk), Cabra farmer £143 for 22.9kg (624ppk), Hilltown farmer £142.50 for 20.8kg (685ppk), Burren farmer £142 for 23.5kg (604ppk), Kilkeel farmer £141 for 23kg (613ppk), Mayobridge farmer £140 for 22.7kg (617ppk), Dromara farmer £140 for 22.1kg (633ppk), Mayobridge farmer £139.50 for 20.8kg (670ppk), Ballyward farmer £138 for 20.8kg (663ppk).

Store lambs: Newcastle farmer £139 for 19.5kg (713ppk), Downpatrick farmer £134 for 18.2kg (736ppk), Kilcoo farmer £131 for 16.3kg (804ppk), Mayobridge farmer £130 for 18.3kg (710ppk), Dromara farmer £130 for 17.8kg (730ppk), Newry farmer £128 for 17.5kg (731ppk), Kilkeel farmer £128 for 18kg (711ppk), Kilcoo farmer £119 for 17kg (700ppk), Kilcoo farmer £112 for 15.5kg (722ppk), Downpatrick farmer £108 for 15kg (720ppk) and £108 for 15.2kg (710ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 14.4kg (708ppk).

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 30th November saw fat cows sell to £2150, heifers to £1790 and bullocks to £2010.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £2150 for 842kg (255ppk), Hilltown farmer £1810 for 702kg (258ppk), Cabra farmer £1780 for 834kg (213ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1700 for 756kg (225ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 812kg (209ppk), Cabra farmer £1590 for 762kg (209ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1580 for 682kg (232ppk), Attical farmer £1470 for 568kg (259ppk), Cabra farmer £1460 for 698kg (209ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1350 for 534kg (253ppk).

Weanling heifers: Hilltown farmer £1260 for 338kg (373ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1020 for 294kg (347ppk), Cabra farmer £1000 for 324kg (308ppk), Cabra farmer £890 for 280kg (318ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 272kg (323ppk), Cabra farmer £840 for 286kg (294ppk), Rostrevor farmer £800 for 252kg (317ppk), Rostrevor farmer £790 for 254kg (311ppk), Kilkeel farmer £650 for 206kg (315ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1640 for 470kg (349ppk), £1610 for 464kg (347ppk), £1600 for 456kg (351ppk), £1540 for 450kg (342ppk), Hilltown farmer £1510 for 442kg (342ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1480 for 448kg (330ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1450 for 448kg (324ppk), Newry farmer £1420 for 396kg (358ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 378kg (367ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1370 for 406kg (337ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1360 for 414kg (328ppk), Hilltown farmer £1340 for 436kg (307ppk), Newry farmer £1310 for 366kg (358ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 338kg (384ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 376kg (316ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 352kg (332ppk), Newcastle farmer £1150 for 354kg (325ppk), Hilltown farmer £1120 for 352kg (318ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1110 for 338kg (328ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1080 for 354kg (305ppk), Newcastle farmer £1060 for 318kg (333ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1040 for 314kg (331ppk) and £1020 for 326kg (313ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1010 for 312kg (323ppk), Rostrevor farmer £980 for 314kg (312ppk), Castlewellan farmer £970 for 314kg (309ppk), Cabra farmer £940 for 306kg (307ppk), Rostrevor farmer £930 for 298kg (312ppk), Cabra farmer £880 for 260kg (338ppk), Kilkeel farmer £740 for 228kg (324ppk), Kilkeel farmer £630 for 176kg (362ppk), £620 for 192kg (323ppk) and £520 for 160kg (325ppk).

Heifers: Kilcoo farmer £1790 for 688kg (260ppk), £1780 for 600kg (296ppk) and £1760 for 696kg (253ppk), Cabra farmer £1680 for 580kg (289ppk), Newry farmer £1480 for 488kg (303ppk), Cabra farmer £1450 for 534kg (271ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1160 for 426kg (272ppk), Bryansford farmer £1070 for 378kg (283ppk).

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £2010 for 696kg (289ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1960 for 682kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1890 for 666kg (284ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1870 for 714kg (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1820 for 648kg (281ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1800 for 630kg (286ppk), £1790 for 602kg (297ppk) and £1790 for 652kg (274ppk), Newry farmer £1730 for 548kg (316ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1710 for 648kg (264ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1710 for 554kg (309ppk) and £1710 for 590kg (290ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1700 for 598kg (284ppk) and £1670 for 570kg (293ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1660 for 596kg (278ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1650 for 586kg (282ppk) and £1640 for 548kg (299ppk) and £1600 for 542kg (295ppk), Newry farmer £1600 for 534kg (299ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1580 for 546kg (289ppk), Newry farmer £1580 for 454kg (348ppk), £1540 for 498kg (309ppk) and £1450 for 502kg (289ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1450 for 510kg (284ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1420 for 496kg (286ppk).