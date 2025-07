Fat ewes sell to £222 and fat lambs to £177 at Hilltown

stock image

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday, 24th July saw fat ewes sell to £222 and fat lambs to £177.

Fat ewes: Rostrevor farmer £222, Cabra farmer £215, Ardaragh farmer £214, Rathfriland farmer £208, Hilltown farmer £202, Newry farmer £200, Rostrevor farmer £194, Cabra farmer £190, Rostrevor farmer £188, Rostrevor farmer £184, Cabra farmer £180, Bryansford farmer £177, Hilltown farmer £170, Rathfriland farmer £170, Kilcoo farmer £168, Ballyward farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £164, Ardaragh farmer £162, Mayobridge farmer £154.

Fat lambs: Cabra farmer £177 for 32kg (553ppk), Kilkeel farmer £170 for 27.5kg (618ppk), Annaclone farmer £162 for 26.9kg (602ppk), Rathfriland farmer £158 for 26.5kg (596ppk), Rathfriland farmer £150 for 26kg (577ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £149 for 20.6kg (723ppk), Kilkeel farmer £149 for 25.5kg (584ppk), Rostrevor farmer £142 for 20kg (710ppk), Bryansford farmer £141 for 24.9kg (566ppk), Rostrevor farmer £139 for 21.4kg (649ppk), Hilltown farmer £138 for 23kg (600ppk), Bryansford farmer £135 for 23.6kg (572ppk), Kilkeel farmer £135 for 23.1kg (584ppk), Cabra farmer £135 for 22kg (613ppk), Cabra farmer £133 for 22.5kg (591ppk), Kilkeel farmer £132 for 22.4kg (589ppk), Hilltown farmer £131 for 22kg (595ppk), Kilcoo farmer £131 for 21.9kg (598ppk), Rostrevor farmer £130 for 21.8kg (566ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £158 for 17.9kg (882ppk), Hilltown farmer £129 for 19.1kg (675ppk), Kilcoo farmer £126.50 for 19kg (666ppk), Killowen farmer £125 for 16.7kg (748ppk), Mayobridge farmer £125 for 17.5kg (714ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 16.2kg (765ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 15.2kg (816ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 16.8kg (738ppk), Mayobridge farmer £122 for 17kg (717ppk), Kilkeel farmer £122 for 16.6kg (735ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 17kg (706ppk), Ballyward farmer £120 for 16.7kg (718ppk), Cabra farmer £119 for 16.4kg (725ppk), Hilltown farmer £119 for 16.3kg (730ppk), Kilkeel farmer £118 for 16.6kg (711ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 15.3kg (758ppk), Killowen farmer £113 for 15.4kg (734ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 13.3kg (827ppk), Kilkeel farmer £108 for 14.2kg (761ppk), Cabra farmer £108 for 14kg (771ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 13.4kg (798ppk), Ballyward farmer £106 for 14kg (757ppk), Rathfriland farmer £105 for 15kg (700ppk), Kilkeel farmer £104 for 14.8kg (703ppk), Kilkeel farmer £97 for 13.2kg (735ppk), Rathfriland farmer £95 for 13kg (731ppk), Kilkeel farmer £93 for 13kg (715ppk), Kilkeel farmer £90 for 12.3kg (732ppk), Kilkeel farmer £89 for 12.1kg (735ppk), Kilkeel farmer £86 for 11kg (782ppk), Hilltown farmer £83 for 11.7kg (709ppk).

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 26th July saw fat cows sell to £2300, heifers to £2600 and bullocks to £2590.

Fat cows: Castlewellan farmer £2300 for 710kg (324ppk) and £2300 for 764kg (301ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1900 for 740kg (257ppk), Banbridge farmer £1820 for 640kg (284ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1810 for 492kg (368ppk), Banbridge farmer £1800 for 624kg (288ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1710 for 508kg (336ppk).

Cows and Calves: Hilltown farmer £4000 and £3600, Newry farmer £3300, Hilltown farmer £2900, Mayobridge farmer £2480, Kilkeel farmer £2450, Kilcoo farmer £2440, Kilkeel farmer £2300.

Weanling heifers: Katesbridge farmer £1670 for 400kg (417ppk), £1480 for 372kg (398ppk), £1270 for 342kg (371ppk), £1270 for 354kg (358ppk) and £1110 for 296kg (375ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Newry farmer £2100 for 450kg (466ppk), Cabra farmer £1860 for 374kg (497ppk) and £1770 for 376kg (470ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1730 for 342kg (505ppk), Cabra farmer £1650 for 358kg (461ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1620 for 404kg (401ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1530 for 334kg (458ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1470 for 326kg (451ppk) and £1110 for 252kg (440ppk).

Heifers: Kilcoo farmer £2600 for 516kg (504ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £2330 for 568kg (410ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2300 for 572kg (402ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £2200 for 552kg (398ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2160 for 520kg (415ppk), Cabra farmer £2110 for 516kg (409ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £2040 for 510kg (400ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1930 for 452kg (427ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1930 for 440kg (438ppk), Lurgan farmer £1870 for 440kg (425ppk), Newry farmer £1590 for 354kg (449ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1570 for 366kg (429ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1450 for 306kg (474ppk).

Bullocks: Hilltown farmer £2590 for 624kg (415ppk), Ballyward farmer £2500 for 658kg (380ppk) and £2480 for 660kg (376ppk), Hilltown farmer £2470 for 586kg (421ppk), Ballyward farmer £2400 for 624kg (384ppk), £2390 for 643kg (377ppk), £2380 for 614kg (387ppk), £2320 for 612kg (379ppk), Hilltown farmer £2300 for 548kg (419ppk), Ballyward farmer £2290 for 600kg (381ppk), Hilltown farmer £2220 for 536kg (414ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2070 for 488kg (424ppk), £2000 for 460kg (434ppk), Hilltown farmer £2000 for 454kg (440ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1990 for 474kg (420ppk), Hilltown farmer £1980 for 456kg (434ppk), £1920 for 436kg (440ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1910 for 410kg (465ppk), Hilltown farmer £1850 for 462kg (400ppk), Hilltown farmer £1820 for 446kg (408ppk), Hilltown farmer £1780 for 412kg (432ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1730 for 360kg (480ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1690 for 382kg (442ppk).