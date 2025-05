Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 24th October saw fat ewes sell to £226, breeding rams to £500, ewe lambs to £164 and fat lambs to £147.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £226, Armagh farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £160, Cabra farmer £148, Hilltown farmer £148, Rathfriland farmer £144, Rostrevor farmer £140, Attical farmer £136, Katesbridge farmer £134, Burren farmer £131, Kilkeel farmer £126.

Fat lambs: Kilcoo farmer £164 for 21.3kg (770ppk), Newry farmer £147 for 31.2kg (471ppk), Hilltown farmer £142 for 26kg (546ppk), Burren farmer £139 for 24kg (579ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 25kg (544ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 21.6kg (629ppk), Armagh farmer £131 for 21kg (624ppk), Newry farmer £130 for 24kg (542ppk), Hilltown farmer £129 for 23.8kg (542ppk), Armagh farmer £128 for 24kg (533ppk), Cabra farmer £127.50 for 22.6kg (564ppk), Rathfriland farmer £127 for 22kg (577ppk), Cabra farmer £126 for 22.9kg (550ppk), Leitrim farmer £126 for 21kg (600ppk), Downpatrick farmer £126 for 21.1kg (597ppk), Rathfriland farmer £125.50 for 22kg (570ppk).

Store lambs: Leitrim farmer £126 for 19.7kg (639ppk), Hilltown farmer £125 for 19.2kg (651ppk), Dromara farmer £125 for 20kg (625ppk), Mayobridge farmer £122 for 19.6kg (622ppk) and £122 for 19.3kg (632ppk), Hilltown farmer £121 for 19.3kg (627ppk), Annalong farmer £121 for 19kg (637ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 18.7kg (642ppk), Hilltown farmer £119 for 18.4kg (647ppk), Castlewellan farmer £119 for 19kg (626ppk), Hilltown farmer £118.50 for 16.5kg (718ppk), Downpatrick farmer £118 for 18.6kg (634ppk), Mayobridge farmer £117 for 17kg (688ppk), Katesbridge farmer £116 for 17.8kg (651ppk), Mayobridge farmer £115 for 16.6kg (693ppk), Castlewellan farmer £106 for 16.7kg (635ppk), Banbridge farmer £105 for 15.5kg (677ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 16.2kg (642ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 14.8kg (689ppk), Rathfriland farmer £100 for 14.3kg (699ppk), Mayobridge farmer £93 for 13.5kg (689ppk), Banbridge farmer £89 for 13.6kg (654ppk), Kilkeel farmer £87 for 14.4kg (604ppk).