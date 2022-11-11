€80 to €100 for 32-36kgs.

€100 to €120 for 37-41kgs.

€120 to €130 for 42-45kgs.

Livestock Markets

€130 to €140 for 46-52kgs while quality ewe lambs fetched up to €152/head.

Fat ewes sold from €50/head to €170/head.

Next sheep sale Monday 14th November 2022.

Cattle sale, Thursday 10th November 2022 - There was another good entry for this week's cattle sale.

Advertisement

There was continued high demand for quality stock - with lighter weights and strong forward types highly sought after.

Quality lots sold from €2.60/kg to €3/kg for stronger cattle while lighter lots sold up to €3.50/kg.

Plainer cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.

Advertisement

Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.10/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1970/head.

Advertisement

Beef bullocks - €600 to €1035 over the weight

Store bullocks - €400 to €930 over the weight

Beef heifers - €600 to €1045 over the weight

Store heifers - €350 to €825 over the weight

Advertisement

Next cattle sale Thursday 17th November 2022.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.

Advertisement