Fat ewes selling from €50 per head to €170 per head at Raphoe
Sheep sale, Monday 7th November 2022 - Lambs sold at: €60 to €80 for 28-31kgs.
€80 to €100 for 32-36kgs.
€100 to €120 for 37-41kgs.
€120 to €130 for 42-45kgs.
€130 to €140 for 46-52kgs while quality ewe lambs fetched up to €152/head.
Fat ewes sold from €50/head to €170/head.
Next sheep sale Monday 14th November 2022.
Cattle sale, Thursday 10th November 2022 - There was another good entry for this week's cattle sale.
There was continued high demand for quality stock - with lighter weights and strong forward types highly sought after.
Quality lots sold from €2.60/kg to €3/kg for stronger cattle while lighter lots sold up to €3.50/kg.
Plainer cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.70/kg to €2.10/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1970/head.
Beef bullocks - €600 to €1035 over the weight
Store bullocks - €400 to €930 over the weight
Beef heifers - €600 to €1045 over the weight
Store heifers - €350 to €825 over the weight
Next cattle sale Thursday 17th November 2022.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.