Fat Lambs sell to £142 in a much sharper trade at Armoy
A grand show of Store Lambs were keenly sought, selling to £129, Breeding Rams sold to £335, Ewe Lambs to £255, Fat Ewes to £210.
LEADING PRICES:
FAT LAMBS:
S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £142. CS & DJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £140.50. Armoy Farmer, 27kgs £140.50. M Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £140.50. M Wright, Carnlough, 24kgs £140. R McConaghie, Ballymoney, 23kgs £138. S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £139.50. Alex O’Neill, Glenarm, 23.5kgs £137.50. JE McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £136.50. Mosside Farmer, 23.5kgs £135.50. Michael McKendry, Armoy, 19kgs £120. John Millen, Coleraine, 22kgs £130.
STORE LAMBS:
Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 19 Tex, £125.50. John Holmes, Armoy, 41 Tex, £122. S Ramage, Bushmills, 86kgs £116. John O’Loan, Martinstown, 13 Chev, £113. Eamon Glendinning, 5 Tex, £119, 13, £111. CS & DJ Currie, Mosside, 12 Tex, £121.50. O Devlin, Armoy, 23 c/b’s £106. N McKeague, Ballycastle, 23 Tex, £109.50. Patrick McGarry, Loughguile, 20 Tex, £100, 12, £112. Shaun Boyle, Glenbush, 22 Tex, £124.50. Robt McKay, Carnlough, 19 c/b’s £104. Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, 20 Tex, £104. Camillus Mulholland, Ballyvoy, 14 Tex, £94.00. Henry McKay, Carnlough, 14 b/f, £91.00. M Elliott, Loughguile, 30 b/f, £86.00, 22, £70.00. Sean Scullion, Glenarm, 30 b/f £92.00. John Darragh, Ballycastle, 43 b/f, £73.00. Robt McKay, Carnlough, 12 b/f, £92.00.
EWE LAMBS:
Brendan McAllister, Glenarm, 10 b/f, £184. Jonathan McCurdy, Bushmills, 12 Suff, £158, 12, £154, 12, £154. Jas McAuley, Glendun, 12 Easycare £125.50, 14, £124.50. Shannon O’Kane, Carnlough, 2 Tex, £255.
FAT EWES:
Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, Mule, £210. B Blaney, Cushendall, Mule, £200. Robt McKay, Carnlough, Suff, £172. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 31 Tex, £172.
Pat McGarry, Loughguile, Tex, £122. John O’Loan, Martinstown, Chev, £122. W & G Campbell, Garryduff, Dorsets, £156. Dale Simpson, Dervock, Mules, £148. Wm Robbin, Glenariffe, Mules, £110. John Darragh, Ballyvoy, b/f, £98.00.
Breeding Rams sold to £335 for a Suff Ram Lamb.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm
Watch live and bid with ‘Mart Eye’.