Fat Lambs sell to £170 for 21.5kgs at Armoy
Breeding ewes were very sharp reaching a top price of £290 for Full Mouth c/b Ewes with Twin Lambs. Fat Ewe trade was very sharp and a top price of £276 was achieved with many ewes over £200.
LEADING PRICES
LAMBS
Maurice Smyth, Mosside, 21.5kgs £170. Robt McClellan, Claudy, 21kgs £155. D McAlister, Glenann, 20.5kgs £155. David Brown, Bushmills, 20kgs £140. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 19kgs £145.
HOGGETS
Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 29kgs £162. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 25kgs £157. L McIntyre, Ballycastle, 23.5kgs £155. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 30kgs £155. David Brown, Bushmills, 26kgs £155. S Delargy, Cushendall, 30kgs £155. H Chambers, Bushmills, 30kgs £155.
BREEDING SHEEP
O McCluskey, Loughguile, 4 Ewes, 8 Lambs, £290. J Campbell, Ballymoney, 1 Hoggett, 2 Lambs, £285. J Cassley, Armoy, c/b Ewe, 2 Lambs, £240. D Mathews, Ballycastle, c/b Ewes/Twins, £190.
FAT EWES
T Mulholland, Loughguile, Suff, £276. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Tex, £248. M Wright, Carnlough, c/b’s £244. M Milliken, Armoy, Tex, £230. Maurice Smyth, Armoy, Tex, £228. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Suff, £218. W McVey, Carnlough, Tex, £206. Boyd Jamison, Armoy, Tex, £200.
