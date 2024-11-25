In the morning two WI members demonstrated their skills and expertise using different methods of decorating cakes and Geri Martin from The Chocolate Manor make working with chocolate look easy.

After lunch Just Sing, a choir from Portadown, entertained everyone with a selection of well-known songs. A wide range of stalls displaying Christmas crafts and gifts provided that all important retail therapy.

The Federation of Women’s Institutes of Northern Ireland (WI) has been in existence for over 90 years and is a Province wide cross-community organisation. The main purpose of which is to support women and encourage them to take an active part in their community. Over the years members have forged long-lasting friendships and enjoyed shared experiences and skills.

To learn more about the WI just visit our website – www.wini.org.uk

3 . Christmas-3.jpg Members of the WI Home & Garden Sub Committee responsible for organising the event Photo: freelance Photo Sales