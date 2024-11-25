Federation of Women's Institutes of Northern Ireland Christmas Festival

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:34 BST
Over 400 women from across Northern Ireland (both WI members and guests) attended the annual ‘Christmas at Home’ festival which this year took place on Saturday 23 November 2024 at the Armagh City Hotel.

In the morning two WI members demonstrated their skills and expertise using different methods of decorating cakes and Geri Martin from The Chocolate Manor make working with chocolate look easy.

After lunch Just Sing, a choir from Portadown, entertained everyone with a selection of well-known songs. A wide range of stalls displaying Christmas crafts and gifts provided that all important retail therapy.

The Federation of Women’s Institutes of Northern Ireland (WI) has been in existence for over 90 years and is a Province wide cross-community organisation. The main purpose of which is to support women and encourage them to take an active part in their community. Over the years members have forged long-lasting friendships and enjoyed shared experiences and skills.

To learn more about the WI just visit our website – www.wini.org.uk

Ladies in the audience

Ladies in the audience Photo: freelance

Ladies enjoying 'retail therapy'

Ladies enjoying 'retail therapy' Photo: freelance

Members of the WI Home & Garden Sub Committee responsible for organising the event

Members of the WI Home & Garden Sub Committee responsible for organising the event Photo: freelance

Cake decorating shown on a big screen

Cake decorating shown on a big screen Photo: freelance

