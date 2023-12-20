Feed additives cannot fix the problem of enteric methane: at least not yet

​Feed additives do not represent a ‘silver bullet’, when it comes to reducing the levels of enteric methane emitted by ruminant animals.

This was one of the key take home messages from a recent conference hosted by Queen’s University Belfast. The event was organised by the British Society of Animal Science (BSAS).

Teagasc’s Professor Sinead Waters spoke at the conference. She explained that, where feed additives are concerned, it was very much a case of one step forwards: two steps back - up to this point.

She further explained:

“The first problem is the fact that many compounds work in a test tube but fail to deliver when, actually, fed to living animals.

“Moreover, of those products that do work, their impact is only discernible with animals standing at a feed bunk.”

According to Waters challenges arise when additives are made available to grazing animals. This relates to the short term impact of these products – a very small number of hours at best.

She continued:

“So scientists are now striving to develop long term delivery systems that will work for cattle at grass.”

Another issue now fully apparent is the fact that the additives developed up to this point will act to reduce enteric methane production levels. But that’s it: they will not act to improve feed efficiency or any other aspect of animal performance.

Looking to the future, it is envisaged that further breakthroughs in methane abatement technologies will have a positive and exponential impact on the carbon footprints recorded on UK farms.

Scientists still hold on the hope and expectation that the much talked about ‘silver bullet’ can be found.

In other words, priming the use of additives - or boluses – to both drive down methane emission values and improve feed efficiency levels at the same time.

It also turns out that, even natural compounds, known to have a direct impact on enteric methane levels, come with a problem or two.

Dr. David Yáñez-Ruiz, from the Spanish Research Council (CSIC) in Granada, addressed this issue, explaining:

"Red seaweeds, for example that are found in tropical waters contain the active compound: bromoform.

“However, this is a known carcinogen. Admittedly, the chemical breaks down to less toxic metabolites immediately on entering the rumen.”

Yáñez-Ruiz is a veterinary surgeon by training:

He added:

“The other problem with natural substances is the fact that they tend to be bulky materials. So, transporting them around the world in their original form would prove expensive.