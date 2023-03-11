Ferguson Club event planned
The Ferguson Club are holding the 'All Ireland Ferguson Ploughing Championship' as part of the Massey Ferguson Worldwide working day on Saturday, 25th March at Elmfield Farm (courtesy of Hunniford Farms) just off the Gilford to Portadown road BT63 5JX.
The event will be starting at 10.00am.
The competition is open to all Ferguson tractors and ploughs, but the Champion, and winner of the Ferguson Club cup, will only be judged from the grey Ferguson 20s with Ferguson gp ploughs. The rest of the event is open to any MF or Ferguson tractor with any implement and is just somewhere to get your tractors working and have fun.
Please let the organisers know if you intend to compete. Contact Sam 07929 550114 or Harry 028 302 69115 for more information.
The aim of the The Ferguson Club is to promote interest in the work of the late Harry Ferguson.