Ferguson's negative image of the industry has prevailed

​In one of his many quotations he said his development of the tractor was based around the need to escape the drudgery of farming. He saw mechanisation was the escape route from hard and often unrewarding farm work. He was right and as the saying goes, the rest is history.

Ferguson would be amazed to see the highly automated tractor cabs of today, but arrogant enough to see these as a natural extension of his belief in the need to escape the drudgery of farming.Globally it seems that negative image of the industry has prevailed.According to a report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which represents the world's developed economies, there is a global labour and skills crisis in agriculture.

In a blunt report it suggests this reflects a lack of interest in farming as a career choice. It says this is compounded by the 'relatively small, and declining' contribution of agriculture to national economies and a negative public perception of the industry. The OECD says it is seen as a sector with low wages and limited career prospects. Policies it says that could tackle these problems include education and training, social protection policies and immigration.It says closer public and private collaboration could help improve working conditions and the training of young entrants. It also says greater attention needs to be given to improving the image of agriculture as a career choice, improving the alignment of skills to the needs of the sector and strengthening national advisory services.

Harry Ferguson saw mechanisation as the escape route from hard and often unrewarding farm work.

This is a familiar problem for the UK, since Brexit closed off easy access to EU migrant labour. With UK unemployment relatively low this has become a major issue for food processors as well as farmers, with both well aware that while migrant labour was happy to work in the industry local people are not, because of the negatives highlighted in the OECD report. That document confirms that the skills and labour shortage the UK is experiencing are not entirely down to Brexit, but that sudden loss of easy access to open labour markets in Europe was yet another political decision never thought through before being implemented.It was no surprise that leading advocates of Brexit were part of a cross party political meeting to debate why it has failed to deliver. If there is an answer its roots lie in the wild claims of leave supporters about the sunny uplands that lay ahead outside the EU. If those ever existed they were crushed by how Covid and Ukraine changed the world and made big power and trade blocs more vital.