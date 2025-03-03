Fermanagh farmer Conor Owens to compete on season 21 of TG4’s hit show, Glór Tíre

Conor Owens and David James.

At 18 years of age, Conor Owens is the youngest contestant on the 21st series of TG4’s long-running, hit Country Music show, Glór Tíre, but he is taking it all in his stride.

Conor, from Arney, Co. Fermanagh, is one of two contestants from The Lakeland County this season; he is also one of three farmers on the show; and one of three contestants from Northern Ireland.

Eight contestants in total will compete for the coveted title of Ireland’s Glór Tíre Country Music Champion 2025. Conor will be making his bid to get through to the final stages when he appears on Tuesday 11 March at 9.30pm alongside Donegal singer, Michaela Harkin, and rising Country and Irish star, David James, who is mentoring both contestants.

Conor says it is a “pleasure to be Glór Tíre”, and is well aware of the important role the programme plays in supporting and exposing emerging Country talent in Ireland.

“It’s a great way to be seen,” he says. “You’re on the television. Around the whole country, you can see it, the venue owners can see it and see what you’re about, so I thought it would be a great way to further my career, get my name out there. I would recommend anyone to go on it.”

For his Glór Tíre appearance, Conor will perform Gene Watson’s 1981 hit, ‘Fourteen Carat Mind’.

“It’s one of my favourite songs,” he says, “a great lively song, great to dance to.” He will also sing ‘My Next Broken Heart’, the Brooks & Dunn hit from 1991, as a duet with David James.

Having David as his mentor, and getting the chance to perform with him is something Conor is very excited about. “I’m over the moon,” he says. “He’s had great advice for me. David James has been on the scene these last couple of years and is a great singer. and he's doing very well, and that’s great to see.”

While Conor cites Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, Jimmy Buckley, and Alan Jackson as his main influences, he credits his father, Tommy Ownes, with inspiring his love for Country Music in the first place.

“Country Music was always playing in the house,” he says. “From when I was no size I was always singing, and my father got me to sing songs with him, and teaching me guitar. I grew up with it. The records of Merle Haggard and Garth Brooks were always on. It was hard to get away from.”

Sometimes though, Conor does get away from music through farming. “I love the farming, but it’s not as clean and tidy as the music,” he says. “I farm a bit at home and I also do work for other farmers. It gives

me something to be at during the day - feeding the animals, cleaning out the pens, and operating the machinery. Whatever I’m given to do I do.”

Glór Tíre is broadcast on Ireland’s national Irish language station, TG4, and produced by Galway production company, Gael Media. The show is presented by Aoife Ní Thuairisg. The judges are RTÉ Raidio na Gaeltachta’s Jó Ní Chéide and singer Caitriona Ní Shuilleabháin. The guest judge for the 11 March show will be singer Sandy Kelly.

For more information see www.tg4.ie and follow @glortire on social media for all of the latest news and updates.