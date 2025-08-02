Fermanagh Farming Society presents a show with a difference

Rounding up the annual shows in the west of NI, the Fermanagh Farming Society is supporting three distinctive sectors, the School Children’s Exhibition and the commercial beef and sheep sector.

This school children’s main sponsor is Gary Black of GRB Solicitors Enniskillen and Vaughan Trust for special classes. The showcase consists of 2,500 entries and is well worth a visit as Fermanagh Farming Society has always attracted the largest showcase of school exhibits across Irish Shows.

Scheduled for the weekend of Friday 8th August 3pm to 9pm and Saturday 9th August 10am to 4pm with Free Admission, this two-day Exhibition will take place at CAFRE College of Agriculture, (kindly granted) Mullaghmeen Road Levaghey Enniskillen. BT74 4GS.

The Society continues to promote two innovative commercial livestock competitions on Fermanagh farms annually.

The Commercial Sheep competition is sponsored by Top Flock and aims to find the best overall commercial flock of crossbred ewes and replacement ewe hoggets’.

The Champion Flock receives the Smyth Feeds and Seeds Cup.

The Society actively seeks to identify the best overall crossbred commercial breeding flock with lambs at foot, as well as the best flock of replacement crossbred ewe hoggets suitable for breeding and rearing lambs in the upcoming spring. With an ongoing emphasis on efficiency and sustainability in commercial sheep flocks across Northern Ireland (NI) this year’s judge has just completed the task on farm and is very pleased with the quality of flocks presented for the competition.

The goal is to promote efficiency and sustainability within the sheep sector as a benchmark for future practices.

The Champion Flock is selected from the winners of Classes 1 and 2, receiving the Smyth Feeds and Seeds Cup.

Commercial Suckler Herd Competition.

There has been a great entry for the fourth annual Competition to choose Fermanagh’s best Commercial Suckler Herd. Judging takes place on farms in August alongside the popular Breeding Heifer Derby supported financially by two well-known sponsors.

- Erne Veterinary Group Suckler Cow Classic Competition

- Lakeland Veterinary Services - Breeding Heifer Derby

In addition, this year, additional prizes will be awarded to the best individual suckler cow with calf at foot, 2025 born male calf and 2025 born heifer calf.

With a continuous focus on efficiency and sustainability in Suckler herds across Northern Ireland, this year’s competition will involve judging stock on the farm.

No other agricultural society in Northern Ireland is promoting commercial suckler herds in this manner. The goal is to promote efficiency and sustainability within the suckler cow/calf production sector, setting a benchmark for future practices. The herd must also demonstrate its ability to maximize future support payments.

The Erne Veterinary Group Suckler Cow Classic Herd Competition.

PRIZE FUND: 1st £500, 2nd £300, 3rd £200

The Collum John Graham Memorial Cup is presented to the overall best Suckler Herd.

Breeding Heifer Derby Sponsored by Lakeland Veterinary Services

Prize Fund: 1st £250, 2nd £150, 3rd £100

This competition is open to those who have entered the herds competition and have three or more homebred breeding heifer replacements with potential to produce and rear calves of good confirmation and growth potential suitable for the current beef markets.

The winners of the Top Suckler Herd, the best Breeding Heifer, and additional classes will be announced at prize night, where the prizes and cups will be presented.

Fermanagh Farming Society Ltd wishes to thank their sponsors for their ongoing support.