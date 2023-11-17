Roland Graham (left) Chairman of Fermanagh Grassland Club, with founder members of the club sixty years ago, Cytril Brownlee (centre) Cornagee, Letterbreen and Basil Little, Tullyreagh, Tempo at their monthly meeting.

The organisation for the promotion of grassland farming, was formed following a meeting in The Imperial Hotel, Enniskillen on November 13 1963.

The idea of forming a club arose from a grassland competition organised by Fermanagh Farming Society. Several members discussed this and advertised a meeting to be held on November 13.

The first Chairman was Mr. Alan Tisdall with Mr Robert Houston elected Vice-Chairman and Mr R Stevenson, Honorary Secretary and Treasurer.

One of the founder members was Mr.Basil Little who became the 11th Chairman of the Club serving in the year 1973-1974.

Mr Roly Graham is the 59th Chairman.

Over the years, the Club has had speakers from all over the British Isles and receives sponsorship from the Vaughan Trust to assist with travel costs for winners of the grazing and silage competitions as well as for assisting with the costs of special speakers.