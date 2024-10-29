The winners of the various categories in the schools’ exhibition were present along with teachers and parents as well as the winners of the new Sheep Flock and Suckler Cow and Breeding Heifer competitions.

There were four major sponsors; Gary Black Solicitors and Vaughan Trust in the Schools section and Lakeland Veterinary Group and Farmcare Topflock in the cattle and sheep sections judged by Kieran Mailey and Michael Graham respectively.

Results:

COLLUM SHIELD BOY, highest points in school section - Jacob Hassard, Derrygonnelly Primary School.

COLLUM SHIELD GIRL, highest points in school section -Lydia Condell and Charlie Beacom, Lisbellaw Primary School.

1989 SMALL SCHOOLS CUP, highest points for fewer than 160 Pupils -Derrygonnelly Primary School.

EILEEN MAGEE CUP, highest points for more than 170 Pupils -Lisbellaw Primary School.

DOONAN SHIELD, PS with highest points in handwriting -Enniskillen Model Primary School.

FARMING LIFE CUP, highest points in secondary school -St Aidan’s High School, Derrylin.

Sheep Top Flock Competition sponsored by Mark Crawford of Farmcare.

J A G KNOX CUP – Best Breeding Flock – 1,William Egerton; 2. Roy Mayers; 3, Andrew Davis.

CECIL KNOX MEMORIAL CUP, Best hoggett replacement flock -1, David Knox; 2, Andrew Davis; 3, Roy Mayers.

FARMCARE CUP, best ewe lambs – Roy Mayers.

THREE VALLEYS VETERINARY CUP, best Texel ram - Roy Mayers.

MAJOR WILSON CUP, best Suffolk ram -Roy Mayers.

WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE CUP, best ram of any other breed – David Knox.

SMITHS FEEDS & SEEDS CUP, best overall flock of sheep -1, William Egerton; 2, Roy Mayers; 3, Andrew Davis.

CLASSIC SUCKLER and BREEDING HEIFER CHAMPIONSHIPS

THE COLLUM JOHN GRAHAM MEMORIAL CUP, Suckler Classic Competition for the best commercial non pedigree suckler herd – 1, Connor Donaldson, Lisgoole Abbey Estate; 2, Neil Henderson; 3, Stephen McDonald.

CASTLE IRVINE CUP, LAKELAND VETERINARY BREEDING HEIFER DERBY, for best beef breeding heifers, Non Pedigree - 1, Neil Henderson; 2, Fintan Keown; 3, Lisgoole Abbey Estate.

