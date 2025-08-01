Fermanagh’s Rose encourages enrolment on to CAFRE’s Agri-Business Programme

Fermanagh’s Rose, Caoimhe Connolly from Roslea, who completed the Level 2 Agriculture Business Operations course in beef production with CAFRE.

Caoimhe Connolly, Fermanagh’s Rose 2025 completed the Level 2 Certificate in Agricultural Business Operations with the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caoimhe studied part-time for the award at Enniskillen Campus completing the beef production pathway.

Speaking about the programme Caoimhe said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot from it. It was held in the evenings so I could continue my full-time work as an accountant and attend Enniskillen Campus for the classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always had a strong passion for beef farming, having spent my life helping my father on our family farm in Roslea. Agriculture has always been close to my heart, and I knew I wanted to stay connected to it in some way.

"After completing my A-Levels, I pursued a different path and studied Accounting and Finance in Liverpool, graduating with first-class honours.

"I then returned home to complete my accountancy training contract with Cavanagh Kelly in Dungannon. During that time, I enrolled on CAFRE’s Level 2 Agricultural Business Operations (ABO) course.”

Now working as an investment fund accountant with IQEQ in Belfast, Caoimhe is glad she applied for the Level 2 course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t have a formal agricultural qualification, and I wanted to deepen my understanding of how a beef enterprise operates. I was also curious to see if I could bring any new ideas back to our home farm. Our class had over 20 students from all walks of life, each with their own reasons for being there. On my first evening I was surprised and greatly encouraged to see so many young women on the course.

"While I enjoyed the entire programme, the Livestock Production module stood out for me. Learning about breeding and animal husbandry was fascinating and incredibly useful. I can confidently say that taking this course was one of the best decisions I’ve made.

"If you’re thinking about a future in agriculture or simply want to expand your knowledge, I have no hesitation in recommending the Level 2 ABO course. It offers the opportunity to gain practical skills and a recognised qualification in a supportive and engaging environment.”

Applications are now open for courses starting this September. The programme will run one evening per week at Enniskillen, Greenmount or Loughry Campuses. Select a location and evening that best suits you. Book early to secure your place and develop your knowledge of in beef, sheep, crops and dairying. The cost of the course is £150.00.

For further information, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk or email: [email protected]