Fermanagh’s singing farmer is through to Glór Tíre grand-final

Having to sing in Irish for the first time, and doing so in front of thousands of television viewers across the island of Ireland, proved no bother to Fermanagh Country singer, Conor Owens.

The 18-year-old from Arney last night (Tuesday 8th April) was one of five Semi-Finalists on Glór Tíre - the most prestigious Country Music show on Irish television - which was broadcast live on Irish language station, TG4.

Conor impressed the judges, studio audience, and the voting public with his renditions of Louise Morrisey’s ‘Tipperary On My Mind’ and Hank Thompson’s 1956 hit, ‘The Blackboard of My Heart’, which Conor sang in Irish.

“It was interesting, it was my first time singing in Irish,” he says. “I was nervous but sure that helps the whole thing go on. I had the song written out phonetically and learned it that way.”

Fermanagh Farmer and Singer, Conor Owens, has made it to the Grand Final of Glór Tíre

Conor’s performance was a hit earning him a place in the Glór Tíre Grand Final, which will be broadcast live on TG4 on Tuesday 15th April at 9.30pm, where Conor will be hoping to take the title of Ireland’s Glór Tíre Country Music Champion 2025.

Despite being the youngest competitor on this season of Glór Tíre, Conor has a confidence and maturity that belies his young years and which has served him well throughout the show.

“I don't know where that confidence comes from,” he says. “I've been singing since I was very small, but I always enjoyed it and yeah, nerves never bothered me, but the night does test the nerves because it's live TV. Ah look, Glór Tíre has been a great experience. It’s been brilliant singing with these great singers, I've really enjoyed coming down to County Galway and being a part of a show on TV. It's a great platform to build your career on and push your career forward. I'd recommend any singer to do it.”

Conor is now preparing for the Glór Tíre Grand Final where he will compete alongside fellow Fermanagh man, Paddy Treacy and Co Derry’s John Mullan. As ever, he is taking it all with that characteristic calmness and confidence.

“I’m delighted to be in the final,” he says. “I’ll just be myself and do my best. What more can you ask of anyone? You go ahead and just be the best version of yourself.”

Even amid his rising profile as an intriguing new Country singer, Conor’s duties as a farmer cannot be entirely neglected.

“You do what you do, but you have to get away for an odd day,” he says. “I would farm at home there and work for a fellow on another farm, and this time of year we're busy with fertilizer and getting the cattle out when the weather's good. There's 101 things you could be at every day.”

For more information see www.tg4.ie and follow @glortire on social media for all of the latest news and updates.