Festive Crackers toast successful sale at Ballymena

Taking the lead price of 3800 guineas was the much admired Lylehill gimmer from Alan Glendinning sired by Mellor Vale Deja Vu. There is real potential with this lady with her dam having been sourced at Plasucha, and her full sister having realised 7500 guineas. This lot was snapped up by J Walsh, Donegal.

The same willing seller chalked up 1900 guineas for a pen mate, the sire this time being Mullan Eureka, who sold at the Premier Sale for 9000 guineas. Scanned with twins to Drumderg Hitman this now travels to Coleraine with purchaser A McCafferty.

The Bellefield prefix of Stewart Ferris brought out a strong team topped at 3600 guineas for his pick of the pen "Gee Gee". This daughter of Haddo Floyd is out of one of the flock's best ewes with a proven breeding record, and was bought by Fintan Hackett, Co Monaghan.

Her full sister also caught the eye of the same purchaser who forked out 2000 guineas to secure her.

Tullygarley reached heights of 1800 guineas for a smart daughter of Teiglum Firecracker carrying twins to Cherryvale Highclass. She was sold for export to Scotland, purchased by David Morrison, Girvan. Another Firecracker daughter from the Curries realised 1600 guineas selling to Sean Hammill, Limavady. She had twins on board sired by Clarke Godfather.

Brian Hanthorn notched up 1500 guineas on two occasions, the first being a Mellor Vale Deja Vu daughter selling to Richard Wilson, Co Donegal. Sportsmans Dare Devil was behind the second, carrying to Drumderg Hitman. Geoffrey Cathcart, Monea, Co Fermanagh added this prospect to his flock.

James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan sold to a top of 1500 guineas paid out by S O Gorman, Blanchardstown, Dublin. This was for a daughter of Mullan Extra Special.

All of the flocks enjoyed spirited bidding resulting in steady returns right from the start of the sale. A healthy sale average of £1061 was recorded.

Auctioneers: Ballymena Livestock Mart

1 . Changing hands at 1900 was this Lylehill gimmer who's full sister is a highly regarded part of the flocks show team.jpg Changing hands at 1900 was this Lylehill gimmer who's full sister is a highly regarded part of the flocks show team Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Selling at 2000 guineas was this full sister to Bellefield Gee Gee for Stewart Ferris.jpg Selling at 2000 guineas was this full sister to Bellefield Gee Gee for Stewart Ferris Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . John and Richard Currie topped at 1900 guineas paid for this daughter of Teiglum Firecracker.jpg John and Richard Currie topped at 1900 guineas paid for this daughter of Teiglum Firecracker Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . The sale leader at 3800 guineas was this beauty from Alan Glendinning's Lylehill flock.JPG The sale leader at 3800 guineas was this beauty from Alan Glendinning's Lylehill flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales