Festive tractor run and auction at Dundrod on December 3rd

Organised by Dundrod Presbyterian Church, the event is generously sponsored by McKinstry Recycling.

“This promises to be a fun-filled event for vintage and modern tractor enthusiasts,” said organising committee member David McClure.

Tractors will assemble in the church car park from 10.30am, with the cavalcade due to depart on the road run at 11.30am. Entry fee is £20 per tractor, which includes a tasty fry-up for the driver. The entry fee for non-drivers and spectators is £10, and all proceeds will be donated to the church building fund.

Sponsors Darren and Abbie McKinstry, McKinstry Recycling, with David McClure and Gareth Bell.

David McClure added: ”The event will the rounded off with an auction, and we are inviting people to donate auctions items in saleable condition. The auction is due to commence at 1.00pm.”