Fibrus 2023 Spring Farm Machinery Show to be most diverse yet

Fibrus is investing over £500m to bring full fibre broadband to Northern Ireland homes and businesses, transforming the digital infrastructure of rural and regional areas.

The annual Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral, on January 25 and 26, 2023.

Fibrus’ Chief Financial Officer, Colin Hutchinson, said the company’s core value of connectivity is in line with the popular event.

Laura Short, Andrew Short (Director AJS), Colin Hutchinson CFO Fibrus) and Catriona Henry, Sponsorship Specialist at the launch of the 2023 show

“Farming and agriculture are integral to the fabric of Northern Ireland and to the communities we serve. That’s why Fibrus is delighted to have teamed up with AJS to invest in the 2023 show.

“Fibrus believe in connecting people, particularly in the rural and hard to reach parts of Northern Ireland. We are committed to levelling up access to vital broadband that will ensure farmers and those in the agricultural heartlands can access the services they need to help them with their daily business.”

The Fibrus SFM Show, which is one of Ireland’s largest machinery events, is expected to draw crowds from all over the region and further afield as they come to see a vast array of machinery on offer.

The show has grown exponentially since moving to the iconic venue. This year will see the return of the Grassmen Discover Stage, with an LED screen added to the stage for display and video demonstrations. The live outdoor demonstration area will return to this year’s show, with more exhibitors than ever. Visitors will be able to see machinery in action and get the latest news and information on new technology and innovations.

Other brands represented at the show will include returning exhibitors such as Martin Supplies, Northern Ireland’s Largest Claas Dealer, G A Allen, Genesis Distribution, Northern Excavators, Northern Lift Trucks, Pottinger Dealer, Henry Porter Tractors and many more.

The Eikon Centre, Balmoral Park is located just off the M1, near Lisburn, next to the main arterial routes from Belfast and Dublin, with free car parking space available on site.

The show runs from noon until 10pm daily, with live demos and Discover Stage talks running throughout the day.

For more information about the shows, contact the team at AJS Promotions on 028 8225 2800, email [email protected] or download a brochure at ajspromotions.com.

