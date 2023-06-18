Fibrus - working for farm families

Full fibre broadband provider Fibrus is playing a critical role in maintaining the world class reputation of Northern Ireland’s farms and rural agri-food businesses by bringing full fibre broadband to underserved areas.

In just three years, the local company has connected over 250,000 premises, and it’s this commitment to bringing essential technology to underserved areas that sets Fibrus apart from many other suppliers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland-based firm’s goal is to pass 400,000 premises by March 2024.

Partnerships

Community is at the heart of everything Fibrus does. This year, Fibrus was the headline sponsor of the Spring Farm Machinery Show, and more recently had a presence at the Balmoral Show.

It has previously invested in successful partnerships with the Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, and will continue to foster important links with local groups that are integral to communities.

The company believes full fibre broadband is essential technology that should be accessible to all, especially to sectors representing the region’s greatest assets, such as farming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Farmers play a crucial role in the local economy and that’s why Fibrus is devoted to playing its part in ensuring the sector’s continued success.

In recognition of this, Fibrus is proud to help ensure farms and agribusinesses in rural parts of Northern Ireland can access the connectivity that is crucial to ensure the day-to-day running of their businesses.

Project Stratum

Locally, Fibrus is over halfway through Project Stratum – a £197m contract to deliver gigabit capable broadband to some 85,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses in Northern Ireland. The collaboration, which was part-financed by the UK Government and NI Executive, means that, already, over 50,000 premises have access to full fibre gigabit capable broadband.

With plans to invest a staggering £700m, Fibrus remains focused on bringing full fibre broadband to homes and businesses in remote UK towns and villages that need it most.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This month, hundreds of residents of Dunloy will be able to avail of this critical 21st century infrastructure from June 2023, offering them the same opportunities as people in cities. This is in keeping with the company’s strategy of investing its own capital in regional towns and villages alongside government-funded rural rollouts.

Commitment

Fibrus chief financial officer Colin Hutchinson said the company wanted to reaffirm its commitment to regional and rural Northern Ireland.

“Farmers are the beating heart of local communities and play a vital role for both the people of Northern Ireland and the economy. We are committed to levelling up access to vital broadband that will ensure farmers, and those in the agricultural heartlands, can remain connected and access the services they need so that their future livelihoods can be guaranteed,” said Mr Hutchinson.