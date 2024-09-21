Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the sun shone on the Antrim Glens, farmers from across the island of Ireland gathered for the inaugural Fields Good festival.

As the concept of regenerative farming continues to gain momentum, events dedicated to it, such as Groundswell and Go Falkland, have been growing in both size and importance. This time, it was Northern Ireland’s turn, as Fields Good welcomed visitors to Glenarm for a day of discussions, learning and knowledge sharing.

The programme was packed with expert speakers, both local and global. The event kicked off on an upbeat note as co-organiser and NFFN NI steering group member Bronagh O’Kane spoke about ‘regen ag’ as a philosophy that can create a brighter future for everyone. Far from being ‘a fad’ - a lazy dismissal still seen too often - it has the potential to benefit farmers, nature and consumers.

The day focused on demonstrating what it means to be regenerative across different farming systems, offering plenty of practical information for visitors to take back and apply on their own farms straight away.

‘It all starts with the soil’ was one of the festival’s tag lines, and there was certainly a focus on building soil health. Activities included a soil inspection pit and a walk with well-known advocate Niels Corfield, where participants dug up sods to analyse their structure.

Throughout the day, the message was clear: better soil health leads to more profit, higher-quality products, reduced costly inputs, and not to mention lower flooding risks and improved water quality. As Bronagh herself put it: “Going green put me in the black”.

Organisers Bronagh and Claire Saunders, who works with the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission (FFCC), attracted some big names from the world of regenerative farming to Glenarm. Acclaimed American rancher Greg Judy shared how he keeps his cattle outdoors 365 days of the year. Charlie Cole of Broughgammon Farm cooked nature-friendly produce over an open fire, encouraging visitors to sit down and strike up conversation long into the evening. There were also agroforestry walks showcasing how trees and livestock farming can work together.

As a supporter of the event, the NFFN was also heavily involved in the day’s programme.

This year’s Farming for Nature Ambassadors were introduced during a panel event attended by DAERA minister Andrew Muir, who applauded these nature-friendly farmers as pioneers tackling the major challenges of today and the future.

NFFN NI steering group vice chair Helen Keys, a flax farmer, held a discussion on ‘Fibres of the Future,’ where experts in regenerative wool production and fibre processing explored the potential for consumers to move away from energy-intensive, synthetic materials in favour of natural options such as linen and wool. It’s not just clothing; Peter Quigley from Athena Blue Innovation described how natural fibres could, in the future, be used in everything from car upholstery to bathtubs, as companies seek ever more creative ways to reduce their carbon footprints.

There was also strong representation from the market gardening sector, with the likes of Carrick Greengrocers and Source Grow joining the panel discussions. The growers’ message was clear: there is real demand in Northern Ireland for high-quality, nutritious, locally-grown fruit and vegetables. The approach is also efficient and sustainable, yielding large harvests from relatively small plots of land, with many more growers adopting practices such as no-dig growing and making their own compost.

Overall, the first Fields Good was a tremendous success, with such a full agenda that at times it was a challenge to decide what to attend. Throughout the day, speakers repeatedly emphasised that nature-friendly farming benefits both the environment and farms.

By keeping money on the farm and nutrients in the soil, regenerative farming can keep Northern Ireland well fed without the need for a lengthy shopping list of external inputs.

If sustainability is like a three-legged stool, the message from Fields Good was that regenerative farming creates a ripple effect. Once you start working in a nature-friendly way, improvements and benefits cascade across the farm, gradually transforming every aspect of operations. Whether it’s more worms in the soil making for higher yields and food for birds, or shortening supply chains to give growers a fairer price and customers a more traceable product, it’s clear that in regenerative agriculture one benefit quickly leads to another.

Bronagh and Claire deserve huge credit for organising such a successful day. The overwhelming atmosphere at the first Fields Good was one of people coming together to discuss real solutions to challenges and find a positive way forward, using an approach that leaves farmland in a better state than before. All in all, it’s fair to say that Fields Good truly feels good.