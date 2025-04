Fierce demand for cattle at Enniskillen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 1121 cattle at Enniskillen and all needed to meet demand. Heavy bullocks sold to at 2940 for 758kg CH at 387ppk, light weights to 497ppk for a 402kg CH at 2000.

BULLOCKS

Tempo producer 540kg AA at 1910, 494kg AA at 1880, 552kg AA at 1940, 486kg AA at 1940, 416kg AA at 1670. Lisnaskea producer 556kg CH at 2020, 322kg LIM at 1410, 330kg LIM at 1430. Enniskillen producer 698kg CH at 2700, 422kg CH at 1480, 758kg CH at 1940, 706kg CH at 2620. Lisbellaw producer 492kg HER at 1600, 438kg HER at 1500, 448kg HER at 1520. Rosslea producer 622kg AA at 2230, 624kg AA at 2190, 610kg AA at 2270, 564kg AA at 2090. B’mallard producer 404kg LIM at 1980, 334kg CH at 1560, 406kg LIM at 1920. Fivemiletown producer 580kg HER at 2070, 480kg LIM at 2020, 552kg AA at 2090, 492kg LIM at 1960. Belleek producer 404kg CH at 1900, 418kg CH at 1910, 390kg CH at 1600. Lack producer 612kg HOL at 2100. Springfield producer 594kg AA at 2200, 432kg CH at 1870, 538kg CH at 1940, 504kg CH at 1940. Derrylin producer 428kg LIM at 1970, 390kg SAL at 1700, 588kg LIM at 2010, 488kg CH at 1960, 464kg CH at 1990, 580kg CH at 2200.Trillick producer 430kg LIM at 1790. Roscor producer 436kg CH at 2090, 402kg CH at 2000, 450kg CH at 2090, 414kg CH at 2050. Kesh producer 438kg CH at 2240, 356kg LIM at 1500, 366kg LIM at 1580. Lisbellaw producer 610kg LIM at 2220, 564kg AA at 1900, 488kg AA at 1810. Letterbreen producer 404kg LIM at 1940, 394kg LIM at 1640, 398kg LIM at 1650. Churchhill producer 714k SH at 2500, 850kg SH at 2930, 844kg SH at 2890, 752kg SH at 2650. Mageraveely producer 562kg AA at 1950, 526kg AA at 1880. Springfield producer 676kg CH at 2640, 748kg CH at 2770. Lisbellaw producer 582kg HER at 2030, 608kg HER at 2080, 654kg HER at 2270, 528kg HER at 1870. Blaney producer FR at 2210, 616kg FR at 1970, 582kg FR at 1850, 484kg FR at 1660, 632kg FR at 2130. Derrygonnelly producer 568kg LIM at 2010, 572kg LIM at 2110, 590kg at 2150.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £100 to £1880 paid for a 432kg LIM and hfrs ranged from £900 to £1680 for a 363kg CH.

Ruling Prices:

Enniskillen producer 350kg CH steer at 1800, 395kg CH hfr at 1700. Tempo producer 318kg CH steer at 1550, 328kg CH steer at 1740, 347kg CH steer at 1760, 285kg CH steer at 1580. Belleek producer 345kg CH steer at 1750, 319kg AA bull at 1300, 325kg SIM hfr at 1340, 293kg CH steer at 1530, 333kg LIM steer at 1660. Letterbreen producer 311kg CH steer at 1530, 242kg CH steer at 1200, 206kg CH steer at 1120. Garrison producer 337kg CH hfr at 1610, 335kg CH hfr at 1520, 317kg CH hfr at 1550, 342kg CH hfr at 1590, 321kg CH hfr at 1520. Rosslea producer 243kg CH hfr at 1320, 299kg CH hfr at 1400, 410kg CH hfr at 1620, 334kg CH hfr at 1890. Belleek producer 306kg LIM steer at 1400, 326kg CH steer at 1570, 336kg CH steer at 1600. Kinawley producer 234kg CH hfr at 1050, 209kg CH hfr at 890, 224kg CH bull at 1080. Garrison producer 260kg CH hfr at 1230, 307kg CH bull at 1530, 336kg CH bull at 1630. Derrygonnelly producer 285kg CH steer at 1470, 363kg CH steer at 1640, 401kg CH hfr at 1590. Newtown producer 431kg LI bull at 1850, 432kg LIM bull at 1880, 512kg LIM bull at 2000, 402kg LIM bull at 1790, 260kg CH bull at 1380, 250kg CH bull at 1310. Kinawley producer 375kg CH hfr at 1650, 346kg CH hfr at 1680, 345kg LIM hfr at 1870. Kesh producer 193kg AA bull at 750, 157kg AA bull at 750, 186kg AA bull at 840. Enniskillen producer 301kg CH hfr at 1520, 263kg LIM steer at 1290, 247kg LIM steer at 1320, 304kg CH hfr at 1360. Kesh producer 364kg CH steer at 1800, 337kg AA hfr at 1090. Monea producer 252kg BB bull at 1500, 232kg BB bull at 1050.

CALVES

February born AA bull at 540, AA hfr at 545, March born AA bull at 545, AA bull 530, BB bull at 430, LIM bull at 545, BB bull at 435, CH hfr at 560, LIM hfr at 470, AA hfr at 500, LIM hfr at 545, AA hfr at 330, CH hfr at 385, BB hfr at 420, BB hfr, April born AA bull at 295, BB bull at 445, CH hfr at 350.

Older calves to at 1130 for a SIM HFR born Jan and bulls to at 980 for a CH born Jan.

SUCKLER COWS

Lim hfr 2022 with Feb born LIM hfr at 3450, LIM hfr 2022 with Feb born LIM bull at 3450, LIM cow 2020 with March born CH bull at 3450, LIM cow 2020 with Feb born LIM hfr at 3120, LIM 2021 cow with Jan born LIM bull at 2800, LIM hfr 2022 with Feb born LIM hfr at 2920, Pedigree LIM bull born 2022 at 3550.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 424ppk paid for a 570kg CH at 2420 and to a top price of at 2710, medium weights to 441ppk paid for a 526kg CH at2320, Light weights to 450ppk for a 400kg CH at 1810. Trillick producer CH 710kg at 2710, 460kg CH at 2600, CH 526kg at 2330, CH 540kg at 2320, CH 530kg at 2190. Florencecourt producer CH 650kg at 2520. Drumclose producer CH 690kg at 2520. Lisbellaw producer CH 600kg at 2440, CH 570kg at 2420. Rosslea producer CH 598kg at 2300, CH 570kg at 2290, CH 520kg at 2180. M’veely producer CH 560kg at 2230. Derrylin producer CH 550kg at 2200. B’mallard producer CH 540kg at 2160, CH 510kg at 2140. Enniskillen producer CH 400kg at 1810, CH 430kg at 1810. Newtown producer CH 430kg at 1790

Fat cows:

Irvinestown producer LIM 678kg at 2440 360pppk. Kilskeery producer CH 786kg at 2670 338ppk. Irvinestown producer LIM 644kg at 2300 357ppk. Tempo producer LIM 676kg at 2400 355ppk. Tamlaght producer LIM Bull 924kg at 2750 298ppk.