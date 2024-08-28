Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final countdown is on for Northern Ireland’s food to go businesses to submit their entries to the first ever NI Food to Go Awards, in association with Henderson Foodservice.

Entries will close on Friday 6 September, and CEO of the NI Food to Go Association, Michael Henderson, says it is more important than ever for businesses operating throughout the sector to shout about their success and contribution to their local communities.

Mr Henderson commented: “The NI Food to Go Association has engaged with so many businesses operating within the food to go sector here, and who are bringing new cultures and tastes to make local communities even more vibrant. They are also making a hugely important contribution to our local economy, providing jobs and working with local food suppliers.

“Their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to the sector should be honoured, and these awards will help to truly celebrate all they bring to the industry. The awards will be seen as a benchmark of excellence, but also a chance to showcase those outlets that are continuing to learn and grow, evolving their professionalism and standards.”

Pictured at the launch of the NI Food To Go Awards 2024 are Awards host and radio presenter Ibe Sesay, Junior Minister Pam Cameron, Chair of the NI Food To Go Association Board Kiera Campbell and Michael Henderson, CEO, NI Food To Go Association. (Pic: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

The entries will be judges by an esteemed panel of professionals, chaired by restaurant reviewer and food writer, Joris Minne. To enter and for more information visit https://www.foodtogoawards.co.uk/

The NI Food to Go Awards take place on 19th November 2024 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast and will be hosted by radio presenter, Ibe Sesay.

They are proudly supported by title sponsor, Henderson Foodservice, alongside category sponsors Smartpay, Riada NI, Towergate Insurance, Flipdish, Evolve HR, Pro-Active Accounting, Eat Local, Frylite, Coca Cola, BIOPAX and Zeus Packaging. The NI Food to Go Awards will also raise funds and awareness for charity partner Friends of the Cancer Centre.