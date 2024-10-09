Final Suffolk ram sale of the year takes place at Omagh

Published 9th Oct 2024, 08:46 BST
The final Suffolk Ram Sale of the year organised by the Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch took place on 5th October at Omagh Mart.

Judge on the evening was William Tait – Donegal.

Results

Shearling Ram: 1st S&W Tait; 2nd G McAdoo; 3rd G McAdoo; 4th S&W Tait

Ram Lamb: 1st R McAdoo; 2nd A Barkley; 3rd K McAdoo; 4th L&M Liggett

Pair of Lambs: 1st R McAdoo; 2nd H Ritchie; 3rd L&M Liggett; 4th A Barkley

Overall Champion S&W Tait

Reserve Champion R McAdoo

Leading Prices

Shearling Ram

S&W Tait 1400gns & 800gns

J Smyth 950gns

G McAdoo 780gns

Ram Lambs

R McAdoo 1000gns 800gn

L&M Liggett 820gns

K McAdoo 680gns

A Ritchie 520gns

H Stewart 520gns 500gns

M Harkin 580gns 560gns 540gns x 2

1st Prize Shearling and Overall Champion from William & Stephanie Tait selling for 1400gns.

1. 1st Prize Shearling & Overall Champion from William & Stephanie Tait selling for 1400gns.jpg

1st Prize Shearling and Overall Champion from William & Stephanie Tait selling for 1400gns. Photo: freelance

1st Prize Pairs from Robin McAdoo

2. 1st Prize Pairs from Robin McAdoo.jpg

1st Prize Pairs from Robin McAdoo Photo: freelance

1st Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from Robin McAdoo selling for 1000gns

3. 1st Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from Robin McAdoo selling for 1000gns.jpg

1st Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from Robin McAdoo selling for 1000gns Photo: freelance

