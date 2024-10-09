Judge on the evening was William Tait – Donegal.
Results
Shearling Ram: 1st S&W Tait; 2nd G McAdoo; 3rd G McAdoo; 4th S&W Tait
Ram Lamb: 1st R McAdoo; 2nd A Barkley; 3rd K McAdoo; 4th L&M Liggett
Pair of Lambs: 1st R McAdoo; 2nd H Ritchie; 3rd L&M Liggett; 4th A Barkley
Overall Champion S&W Tait
Reserve Champion R McAdoo
Leading Prices
Shearling Ram
S&W Tait 1400gns & 800gns
J Smyth 950gns
G McAdoo 780gns
Ram Lambs
R McAdoo 1000gns 800gn
L&M Liggett 820gns
K McAdoo 680gns
A Ritchie 520gns
H Stewart 520gns 500gns
M Harkin 580gns 560gns 540gns x 2
