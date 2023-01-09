Final Texel in lamb sale of the season

Last year’s sale saw a total of 55 sheep sold to a top of 4,800gns. This year’s sale is the biggest to date with a total of 99 entries and affords the opportunity for established and new breeders to obtain some of the very best genetics.

The sale will once again consist of the of well-known local flocks of Blackstown (Andrew Moses & Jim Wilson), Drumadowney & Titanium (Stephen McNeilly & Sam McNeilly), Findrum (Neil Watson), Poseyhill (Peter Boyd) & Templepark (W & J Herdman) as well as the Aberdeenshire based Milnbank flock, owned by Robbie Wilson.

In addition to the above exhibitors there will be two guest consignors in 2023. First of the guest consignors is the Paramor flock of Eamonn Conway. The flock was established in 2009 and is based in Plumbridge and now numbers 25 ewes. The exhibits put forward come in lamb to the £3.5k Plashua Charmer or Annakisha Edan which cost £10k.

Cherrylea Fireball

The second guest for the sale is the Ballyneal Flock of Stephen & Cadan Scullion. The Ballyneal Flock was established in 2015. Foundation ewes were purchased from Mullan, Poseyhill, Drumderg , Holylee and Haddo flocks. The flock will have forward 6 quality gimmers bred from some of the best known bloodlines in the UK and service sires includes the renowned Tophill Wall Street.The flock has also enjoyed considerable show successes in recent years. In 2019 the flock got 1st place with pair ewe lambs at the Omagh show. Further honours followed in 2020 with 2nd place in the NI Texel Virtual Show and then first prize in 2022 at Limavady show with a Sportsman Batman daughter. The flock is on the Heptavac p system and are due booster in January.

The Blackstown flock is well known for producing quality females over the years with most recently a Knock Classic daughter winning the female championship at the 2021 NI Premier Texel Sale and then going on to realize top price of 3,800gns on the day. This success followed quick on the heels of the 5,000gns gimmer sold at Lanark in 2020 of an Auldhouseburn Black Magic daughter to the Sportsmans flock. The Sportsmans flock quickly recouped their outlay, when selling a ram lamb from the ewe for 14,000gns at Lanark 2021. The Blackstown Flock will offer 14 in lamb gimmers and three ewe lambs.

The Milnbank flock based in Aberdeen will again be showing. Their consignment of gimmers come in lamb to Knockem Ferocius which was purchased at Lanark for 26,000gns in 2022. Other service sires include Holylee Foreman who was also a new purchased in 2022 and finally the great breeding Harestone Eldorado which was purchased in 2021.

Drumadowney Texels of Stephen McNeilly offers once again some top quality females in this sale. The flock has been busy in 2022 attending many of the local agricultural shows where they have been consistently finishing at the top end of the line ups. One of the highlights of the summer was a gimmer achieving Reserve Texel Champion at Ballymoney show. Three full sisters to this gimmer will be offered for sale on the 14th January. Almost all of the gimmers will come in lamb to the newly acquired 20,000gns purchase Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi.

Tophill Wall Street 32,000gns

Titanium Texels of Sam McNeilly will also be showing in his own right for the first this year. Sam will be offering for sale his show gimmer of 2022.

The County Tyrone based Findrum Texels of Neil Watson is again exhibiting at the sale. The flock was originally established in 2007 and the gene pool was rejuvenated in 2015. Neil aims to produce good skins, big thick abled sheep which are desirable for the both the commercial and pedigree breeder. The current service sires are the privately purchased Proctors Escapade and Forkins Fury. Procters Escapde is now in his second year at Findrum and breeding really well. He is a Double Diamond son of Procters Cinderella, and was purchased out of there Kelso pen.

The Poseyhill flock will be offering 12 Gimmers. These gimmers are bred from Hexel Born to Be Wild, Harestone Cool Kid and Dynawhite Dynamite. The gimmers are run on a natural basis with no ad lib feeding. They are presented in manner which should make them easier lambed for any purchaser. The gimmers come in lamb to the newly purchased Forkins Finn McCool (4,400gns) and Largy Freaky (2,400gns). These rams were purchased for their super top lines and extreme length.

The Templepark offering includes genetics from some of their top families. They will be offering both gimmers and ewe lambs for sale. Templepark females have went onto produce great sheep over the last number of years which have broken many records include the famous ‘Herdman Ewe’. Their gimmers come inlamb to the jointly purchased 20,000gns Auldhousburn Fandabidozi and as well as Cherrylea Fireball.

Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi 20,000gn

There is sure to be plenty of variety and quality on show. See Lot 36 which will be one of many stylish gimmers.

For anyone wanting any further information on the sale please contact one of the consignors or contact our Ballymena Babes Facebook Page. For online bidders please remember to register with Ballymena Livestock Market in advance. The sale will be live on the Marteye app. If no access to any of the above means please Contact: Stephen 07828175092.

Forkins Finn McCool

Paramor

26k Knockem Ferocious

Lot 36

