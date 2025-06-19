Finlays Crisps debuts at Royal Highland Show as supplier celebrates 15 years with Aldi Scotland

Taylors

Fourth-generation Perthshire producer to showcase exclusive range at the iconic show

Aldi Scotland has revealed its line-up for the iconic Royal Highland Show, with longstanding supplier Taylors Snacks, the Perthshire-based producer behind its exclusive Finlays crisp range, making an appearance at its marquee for the first time.

Established in the rural village of Errol and led by fourth-generation family member James Taylor, Taylors Snacks is a proud Scottish business supporting local communities through employment and sourcing. Around 45% of the potatoes used in its crisps are grown in Scotland, with the majority of those coming from East Lothian.

Taylors has worked in partnership with Aldi for more than 15 years, after the supermarket became the brand’s first-ever national listing under its original Mackie’s branding. Since then, the relationship has grown from strength to strength, evolving into a unique collaboration through the creation of Finlays – a crisp range produced exclusively for Aldi Scotland.

Visitors to the Royal Highland Show will be able to sample Finlays’ full flavour lineup, including customer favourites such as Mature Cheddar & Onion; and Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar & Pickled Onion as part of Aldi’s showcase of Scottish food and drink producers.

The event comes at a time of continued momentum for the popular snack category in Scotland. According to Taylors, crisps have recently enjoyed a stronger performance north of the border compared with the rest of the Great Britain.

This trend is driven by more Scottish consumers choosing premium crisps more frequently. Scotland has outperformed the rest of GB when it comes to engagement with premium savoury snacks, highlighting a strong and growing appetite for high-quality locally made products.

James Taylor, Managing Director at Taylors Snacks, said: “To be appearing at Aldi’s marquee at the Royal Highland Show for the first time is a huge moment for us as a business. We’re proud of our Scottish roots, and this is a brilliant opportunity to share Finlays crisps with thousands of visitors.

“Our partnership with Aldi stretches back over 15 years. It was our first supermarket listing, and the retailer has been a vital part of our growth journey. The development of Finlays as an Aldi-exclusive range has been a fantastic collaboration, and we’re excited to showcase it in such a high-profile setting.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, added: “Taylors Snacks is a fantastic example of the kind of long-term partnerships we’re proud to build at Aldi Scotland. From our very first listing over 15 years ago to the exclusive development of Finlays, its innovation and commitment to Scottish sourcing makes it a valued part of our supplier network.

“The Royal Highland Show celebrates the best of Scotland’s food and farming, so it is the perfect stage to introduce even more people to the quality of Finlays crisps.”

This year’s Royal Highland Show runs from Thursday 19th to Sunday 22 June in Ingliston, Edinburgh.

You can find your nearest Aldi store here.