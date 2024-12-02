Finnebrogue and Biffa announce strategic partnership to drive sustainability and waste management improvements

FINNEBROGUE, a leading UK food manufacturer, and Biffa, a leader in UK sustainable waste management, are excited to announce a strategic partnership focused on advancing sustainability and enhancing waste management practices at Finnebrogue’s four sites in County Down.

Over the next three years, Finnebrogue aims to significantly reduce waste, increase recycling rates, and minimise the environmental footprint of its operations.

To support this vision, Finnebrogue has partnered with Biffa, who provide a tailored end-to-end service that simplifies waste management in manufacturing to help reduce complexity, waste and cost.

Commenting on the partnership, Richard Barnes, Group Health, Safety and Environmental Manager at Finnebrogue, said: “Doing what is right for people and planet is integral to everything we do at Finnebrogue. And our new partnership with Biffa will support our long-term commitment to sustainability.

Launching the new waste management system at Finnebrogue’s head office in Downpatrick, County Down is Richard Barnes, Finnebrogue’s Group Health, Safety and Environmental Manager with Carole Rogan, Contract Manager at Biffa. (Pic: Aaron McCracken)

“Together, we will focus on reducing waste, enhancing recycling rates, and contributing to a cleaner environment for future generations.

“With Biffa’s support, we will work towards two key goals. Firstly, maintaining our 'zero waste to landfill' commitment by recycling or recovering waste for energy. And secondly, increasing the percentage of operational waste which is recycled to 80% by 2030.

“We will also expand our waste separation programme to include office and non-production areas, empowering all employees to contribute to our Bigger Picture initiative – doing what is right for people and planet.”

As part of the partnership, Biffa will provide a dedicated contract manager who will be fully integrated with Finnebrogue's key stakeholders and the wider team. Skilled, knowledgeable, and hands-on, they will focus on continuous improvement, best practices, and sustainability, ensuring high-quality service, data accuracy, and compliance.

Carole Rogan, Contract Manager at Biffa, said: “Biffa Specialist Services will bring extensive experience, robust infrastructure, and a long-term commitment to this partnership.

“We are dedicated to supporting Finnebrogue on their journey towards achieving and exceeding their waste management and sustainability goals.

“Our proactive approach and deep industry knowledge will drive continuous improvement and tangible results.”

Key elements of the partnership include:

Focus on Sustainability: By optimising equipment and processes, Biffa will help Finnebrogue increase recycling rates and reduce general waste volumes. This includes directing 100% of its organic waste streams to anaerobic digestion, contributing to significant reductions in waste treatment costs, whilst generating biofuels.

Continuous Improvement: Leveraging Biffa's expertise, Finnebrogue will benefit from regular reviews and updates to ensure the highest standards of service and compliance.

Data-Driven Solutions: Emphasis will be placed on data accuracy and compliance, ensuring Finnebrogue can make informed decisions based on reliable waste management data.

Through this partnership, Biffa and Finnebrogue aim to set new standards in waste management within the food manufacturing sector, demonstrating a shared commitment to environmental responsibility and operational excellence.