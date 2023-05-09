Finning takes centre stage at Balmoral show

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland is back for its 154th annual four-day show held in Balmoral Park.

Finning will be making its presence felt with a host of Cat machines on show at Stand I3, right next to the main arena.

As well as having a chance for a first-hand look at some of the latest Cat equipment including the Cat 320 and Cat 323 excavator and DE50E0 and DE11GC generators, visitors to the show will also be able to talk to the team of Finning experts.

There will be a range of Cat equipment at the show.

David Glenn, Regional Sales Manager for Finning UK & Ireland explains: “The Balmoral Show is one of the biggest occasions in the diary in the region, and we’re excited to be returning this year.

“We’re looking forward to meeting many of our customers at the show – and to show off not just the equipment but to showcase the technology capabilities and our expertise in meeting our customers’ requirements whether that’s in general building and construction, quarrying, and civil engineering.”

The Finning team will be on hand to discuss the static machines on display that are available to buy new or used with a big focus on the aftermarket offering to customers, which includes tailor made service and support packages, to off-the shelf warranties.

The four-day show involves a range of activities for those involved in agriculture, farming and general members of the public including competitions, a BBC live stage, showjumping, quad shows and other activities.

Find out more here: https://www.balmoralshow.co.uk/trade/trade-stands

The Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 10th May - Saturday 13th May 2023..

Show Opening Times 2023

Wednesday: 9:30am - 6:00pm, Thursday: 9:30am - 8:00pm, Friday: 9:30am - 7:00pm, Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm