Firework safety remains focus of PSNI and NIFRS this Halloween

Firework safety remains the focus of this year’s Halloween campaign by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Halloween continues to be one of the busiest times of year for emergency services, with an expected increase in calls about anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks. Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “We want everyone to stay safe this Halloween and enjoy the celebrations responsibly. Fireworks contain explosive materials and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries. We’re urging everyone to use fireworks legally, safely and respectfully, being mindful of their impact on local communities, people with sensory sensitivities, and family pets. “The law is clear that fireworks, except indoor fireworks and sparklers, must be bought from reputable, licensed dealers who are required to keep sales records. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks without a licence, and those who break the law could face fines of up to £5,000. “In the lead-up to Halloween, we’re visiting shops across Northern Ireland to ensure licences are up to date and that sellers are complying with all relevant legislation. Our officers will continue to be proactive in recovering illegal fireworks during searches, working closely with our partner agencies to target those involved in their illegal sale. “Local police will be on patrol to help prevent anti-social behaviour and minimise disruption in communities as much as possible. If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour or the misuse of fireworks, please contact us online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, on 101, or dial 999 in an emergency. We will act on the information you provide.” NIFRS Station Commander Graham Parker said:“Halloween is a fantastic time of year for everyone to come together and celebrate. However, it’s also a time when we see an increase in preventable accidents.