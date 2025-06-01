Firm demand for Irish Moileds in the breed’s Society Sale

The first of the three joint highest prices to go at £2,200 was consigned by N & M Moilies, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone with a very stylish Jan 2024 born heifer Curraghnakeely Cherry 0651, sired by Glenfield Max EX90 out of Curraghnakeely Cherry 0573 GP84 selling to Emily Rae, Crumlin Co. Antrim who was a previous buyer of the highest priced heifer in the 2024 Magnificent Moilie Online sale.

Almost straight after, the second of the three joint highest prices of £2,200 was through for Beechmount Alison, a beautifully traditionally marked heifer, sired by Ballylinney Lucky Star out of Beechmount Buttercup owned by Robert Boyle, Millisle and was purchased by new breeder Dean McLaughlin of Ballymoney, Co. Antrim.

Robert Boyle also took the third of the three joint highest prices of £2,200 for his pure white heifer, Beechmount Annabell, sired by Ballylinney Lucky Star, out of Beechmount Annie VG87 this time purchased by ROI Irish Moiled breeder Seamus Cussack, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon who also has purchased top priced, record breaking Irish Moiled’s in the 2023 Magnificent Moilie online sale.

A very smart young heifer Ravelglen Shelly 713, sired by Glassdrummond Maestro EX92, out of Braefield Scarlet VG86 put forward for sale by Brian O’Kane, Ballymena sold to Dean McLaughlin for £2,100, the fourth joint highest price of the day.

The only cow and calf entered in the sale was from Nigel Edwards of Co. Fermanagh, Curraghnakeely Etta 0571 sired by Waikato Alister EX91, out of Gortnatiobraten Francis 3 EX90 with her well-made bull calf, Curraghnakeely Eagle Eddie at foot, sold for the other joint fourth highest price of £2,100 to Eamonn McCann, Crossmaglen, Co. Down.

A July 2024 born heifer Curraghnakeely Penny- Lee 0674, sired by Glenfield Max EX90, out of Curraghnakeely Penny Lee 0557 sold for £2,000 to Dean McLaughlin again to fill his purchase on the day of a total of three heifers.

A bid of £1,900 secured Beechmount Tom Boy from the Beechmount herd of Robert Boyle’s, sired by Ballylinney Lucky Star, out of Beechmount Clover EX91. At just 12 months old, this young bull will be heading across the water, purchased by Sally Crowe, Keiss, Scotland.

Females averaged £1,830

Males average £1,750

Thank you to Harrison & Hetherington, Auctioneers, to the successful bidders and underbidders and everyone involved in making the sale a success.

Save the Date

Sat 28th June – Farm walk to see the Ballycreggy Irish Moileds and talk on paddock grazing at Ballycreggy House, Ballymena. Host Dermot Gardiner

Sat 5th July – Irish Moiled Cattle Society breeders’ day at Betton House, Betton Market, Drayton, England. Hosts Nathalie & Christopher Chitty.

Vendor, Bulls, Price, Buyer

Robert Boyle NI Beechmount Tom Boy £1,900 Sally Crowe Keiss, Scotland

Robert Boyle NI Beechmount Patrick £1,600 Phillip Mellor York, England

Bull average£1,750

Vendor, Females, Price, Buyer

N&M Moilies NI Curraghnakeely Cherry 0651 £2,200 Emily Rea Crumlin, Co. Antrim

Robert Boyle NI Beechmount Alison £2,200 Dean McLaughlin Ballymoney, Co. Antrim

Robert Boyle NI Beechmount Annabell £2,200 Seamus Cusack Strokestown, Co.Roscommon

Nigel Edwards NI Curraghnakeely Etta 0571 £2,100 Eamonn McCann Crossmaglen, Co. Down

Brian O’Kane NI Ravelglen Shelly 713 £2,100 Dean McLaughlin Ballymoney, Co. Antrim

N&M Moilies NI Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0674 £2,000 Dean McLaughlin Ballymoney, Co. Antrim

Robert Boyle NI Beechmount Cindy £1,700 David Cummins Carrickboy, Co.Longford

Robert Boyle NI Beechmount Blossom 3 £1,700 Declan O’Kane Maghera, Co. Derry

Eimer McGrath ROI Shanrahan Cora £1,700 Brian Dolan Creeslough, Co. Donegal

Brian O’Kane NI Ravelglen Emerald 2 617 £1,600 Seamus Cusack Strokestown, Co.Roscommon

Brian O’Kane NI Ravelglen Dolly 665 £1,600 Declan O’Kane Maghera, Co. Derry

Chitty Farms GB Betton Bella £1,500 Cian Elliott Birdwood, Gloucestershire

Brian O’Kane NI Ravelglen Sarah 2 £1,200 Seamus Fegan Warrenpoint, Co. Down

Female average £1,831

1 . 6. Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0674 consigned by N & M Moilies sold for £2,000 to Dean McLauglin, Co. Antrim.JPG Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0674 consigned by N & M Moilies sold for £2,000 to Dean McLauglin, Co. Antrim Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 1. Curraghnakeely Cherry 0651. Joint highest price with 2 others, sold for £2,200 to Emily Rae, Co.Antrim consigned by N & M Moilies, Dungannon..jpg Curraghnakeely Cherry 0651. Joint highest price with 2 others, sold for £2,200 to Emily Rae, Co.Antrim consigned by N & M Moilies, Dungannon. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 4. Ravelglen Shelly 713 owned by Brian O'Kane, Ballymena sold for £2,100 to Dean McLaughlin, Co. Antrim..jpg Ravelglen Shelly 713 owned by Brian O'Kane, Ballymena sold for £2,100 to Dean McLaughlin, Co. Antri Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . 5. Curraghnakeely Etta 0571 and bull calf Eagle Eddie from Nigel Edwards of Tempo, Co. Fermanagh sold for £2,100 to Eamonn McCann, Co.Down..JPG Curraghnakeely Etta 0571 and bull calf Eagle Eddie from Nigel Edwards of Tempo, Co. Fermanagh sold for £2,100 to Eamonn McCann, Co.Down Photo: freelance Photo Sales