An increased entry of 480 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 6th July continued to sell in a firm trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

150 heifers maintained a very firm trade with good quality forward heifers from £260 to £299 for 508k at £1520 from a Dromara farmer followed by £295 for 650k at £1920 from a Tandragee farmer. To price of £2000 was paid for 700k at £286 from a Tandragee farmer. Middleweight heifers sold to £346 for 410k at £1420 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £322 for 440k at £1430 from a Keady producer. A Katesbridge farmer received £305 for 450k at £1380. All good quality grazing heifers from £250 to £298 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Dromara farmer 508k £1520 £299.00; Tandragee farmer 650k £1920 £295.00; Ballyward farmer 560k £1650 £295.00; Tassagh farmer 536k £1550 3289.00; Tandragee farmer 700k £2000 £286.00; Armagh farmer 546k £1560 £286.00; Tassagh farmer 534k £1520 £285.00; Armagh farmer 536k £1520 £284.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 530 £1500 £283.00.

Middleweight heifers

Tassagh farmer 410k £1420 £346.00; Tassagh farmer 444k £1430 £322.00; Katesbridge farmer 452k £1380 £305.00; Tassagh farmer 478k £1410 £295.00; Ballynahinch farmer 396k £1180 £298.00; Ballynahinch farmer 362k £1030 £285.00; Armagh farmer 492k £1360 £276.00; Keady farmer 460k £1270 £276.00; Katesbridge farmer 414k £1110 £268.00.

BULLOCKS

80 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Good quality forward bullocks to £311 for 540k at £1680 from a Jerrettspass farmer. The same owner received £310 for 548k at £1700 and £307 for 548k at £1680. All good quality forward bullocks from £250 to £290 per 100 kilos. Middleweights to £308 for 538k at £1350 from a Castlewellan farmer followed by £300 for 470k at £1410 from a Jerrettspass farmer. A Ballynahinch producer received £296 for 446k at £1320. Main demand from £250 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Jerrettspass farmer 540k £1680 £311.00; Jerrettspass farmer 548k £1700 £310.00; Jerrettspass farmer 548k £1680 £307.00; Kilkeel farmer 578k £1750 £303.00; Cullyhanna farmer 542k £1590 £293.00; Ballyward farmer 598k £1740 £291.00; Ballyward farmer 534k £1530 £287.00; Ballyward farmer 556k £1580 £284.00; Ballyward farmer 624k £1770 £284.00; Cullyhanna farmer 638k £1800 £282.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 438k £1350 £308.00; Jerrettspass farmer 470k £1410 £300.00; Ballynahinch farmer 446k £1320 £296.00; Keady farmer 428k £1250 £292.00; Kilkeel farmer 444k £1290 £291.00; Castlewellan farmer 466k £1350 £290.00; Kilkeel farmer 410k £1160 £283.00; Castlewellan farmer 440k £1220 £277.00; Kilkeel farmer 488k £1330 £273.00.

WEANLINGS

180 weanlings sold in a steady trade. Light males sold up to £397 for 282k at £1120 from a Tynan farmer. A Keady producer received £370 for 360k at £1340 and £348 for 376k at £1310. All top quality male weanlings sold from £280 to £340 per 100 kilos. Heifer weanlings to £307 for 316k at £970 from a Dromara farmer followed by £301 for 356k at £1070 from a Ballinderry producer. A Castlewellan farmer received £290 for 380k at £1100. All good quality heifer weanlings from £240 to £288 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings

Tynan farmer 282k £1120 £397.00; Keady farmer 362k £1340 £370.00; Keady farmer 376k £1310 £348.00; Keady farmer 394k £1340 £340.00; Kilkeel farmer 364k £1230 £338.00; Keady farmer 354k £1190 £336.00; Portadown farmer 248k £810 £327.00; Tynan farmer 336k £1100 £327.00; Tynan farmer 352k £1140 £324.00; Keady farmer 400k £1250 £315.00; Kilkeel farmer 412k £1360 £330.00; Kilkeel farmer 456k £1500 £329.00.

Heifer weanlings

Dromara farmer 316k £970 £307.00; Ballinderry farmer 356k £1070 £301.00; Castlewellan farmer 380k £1100 £290.00; Castlewellan farmer 340k £980 £288.00; Castlewellan farmer 378k £1080 £286.00; Hilltown farmer 386k £1100 £285.00; Annaghmore farmer 352k £1000 £284.00; Castlewellan farmer 376k £1050 £279.00.