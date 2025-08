Firm trade for cattle at Markethill

stock image

A smaller entry of 50 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 5th August sold in a very firm trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £336 for 652k at £2190 from a Richhill farmer followed by £329 for 750k at £2470 from a Richhill farmer. Friesian cows sold to £271 for 780k at £2120 from a Bessbrook farmer. The same owner received £255 for 682k at £1740. Main demand from £235 to £245. Second quality friesians from £200 to £225 and the poorest types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Richhill farmer 652k £2190 £336.00; Richhill farmer 750k £2470 £329.00; Newry farmer 664k £2150 £324.00; Cullyhanna farmer 746k £2400 £322.00; Richhill farmer 866k £2700 £312.00; Middletown farmer 646k £2000 £310.00; Keady farmer 620k £1780 £287.00.

Friesian cull cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bessbrook farmer 782k £2120 £271.00; Bessbrook farmer 682k £1740 £255.00; Markethill farmer 760k £1860 £245.00; Tandragee farmer 780k £1900 £244.00; Loughgall farmer 646k £1560 £242.00.

CALVES

The 80 dropped calves sold in one of the dearest trades so far. Bull calves all under 8 weeks sold to a top of £900 for a Lim followed by £730 for a whitehead and for an Angus. All good quality bulls sold from £510 to £640. Friesian bulls under 10 weeks sold to a top of £460 paid twice followed by £440 paid twice with others from £220 to 3370 each. Heifer calves under 8 weeks sold to £790 for a Lim followed by £750 for a BB. All good quality heifer from £490 to £650.

Bull calves

Lim £900; Her £730; AA £730; Her £720; Her £660; AA £640; Lim £640; AA £570; Lim £510.

Friesian bull calves

£460; £460; £440; £440; £370; £340; £330; £310.

Heifer calves

Lim £790; BB £750; Her £690; Her £650; AA £590; AA £520; AA £520; Her £510.