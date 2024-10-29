An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 29th October maintained a very firm trade with good quality beef bred cows to £235 for 740k at £1750 from a Newry farmer followed by £231 for 880k at £2030 from an Armagh producer.

All good quality beef cows from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos. Aged bulls sold to £213 for 1090k at £2330 followed by £201 for 1030k at £2090. Young bulls sold up to £251 for 940k at £2360 from an Armagh producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £168 for 750k at £1270 for a Waringstown farmer followed by £164 for 700k at £1160 from an Armagh producer. Main demand for fleshed friesians from £148 to £162. Second quality friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 746k £1750 £235.00; Armagh farmer 880k £2030 £231.00; Portadown farmer 740k £1630 £220.00; Armagh farmer 754k £1640 £218.00; Banbridge farmer 676k £1470 £218.00; Tassagh farmer 848k £1840 £217.00; Portadown farmer 798k £1680 £211.00; Cladmore farmer 656k £1370 £209.00; Banbridge farmer 808k £1670 £207.00.

stock image

Friesian cull cows

Waringstown farmer 756k £1270 £168.00; Armagh farmer 708k £1160 £164.00; Moneymore farmer 724k £1170 £162.00; Bessbrook farmer 740k £1190 £161.00; Dungannon farmer 694k £1080 £156.00; Middletown farmer 704k £1070 £152.00; Dungannon farmer 692k £1040 £150.00; Banbridge farmer 730k £1090 £149.00; Banbridge farmer 732k £1090 £149.00.

CALVES

A large entry of 190 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality bull calves under 6 weeks selling to £600 for a 4 week old Sim followed by £520 for a 4 week old Sim. BB bulls sold to £490 for a 3 week old calf and AA bulls to £400 each. Main demand for good quality bulls from £300 to £400. Heifer calves sold to £500 for a 3 week old shorthorn. All good quality heifer calves sold from £250 to £390 each. Reared bull calves sold to a top of £890, £840 and £760 and reared heifers at £560 and £540 each.

Bull calves

Sim £600; Sim £520; Bb £495; Bb £480; Lim £420; Bb £410; Bb £405; AA £400.

Heifer calves

SHB £500; Ch £390; BB £370; BB £330; Lim £325; BB £320; Her £320; BB £320; Her £300.