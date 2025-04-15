Firmer trade for good quality calved heifers at Markethill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 50 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday, 15th April sold in a noticeably firmer trade for good quality calved heifers and young cows.

Top price of £3400 was paid for a calved 2nd calver from a Tandragee farmer. The same owner sold a calved heifer at £3380.

A Keady producer sold 2 calved heifers at £3140 and £3020 and a Whitecross farmer received £3000 for a calved heifer. The same owner sold calved heifers at £2940, £2620 and £2520.

A Caledon farmer received £3000 for a calved 3rd calver. A Kilkeel producer received £2800 for a calved heifer. The same owner received £2780, £2550, £2520 for calved heifers. A Richhill farmer received £3000 for a calved 2nd calver. The same owner received £2760 for a calved heifer, £2600 for a calved 3rd calver and £2500 for a calved 4th calver. Several more young cows and heifers sold from £1900 to £2480 each.

CULL COWS

The 115 cull cows maintained a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £373 for 690k at £2590 from a Tassagh farmer. The same owner received £368 for 674k at £2480 and £365 for 640k at £2350. Main demand for beef bred cows from £280 to £358 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £276 for 736k at £2030 from an Armagh farmer followed by £274 for 624k at £1720 from a Kilkeel producer. A Madden farmer received £270 for 642k at £1730.

Main demand for fleshed cows from £240 to £260 per 100 kilos and up to £2320 for 906k at £256 from a Madden producer.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £200 to £230 and the plainer types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos. Friesian heifers sold up to £308 for 590k at £1820 and bulls to £309 for 900k AA at £2780.

Cull cows

Tassagh farmer 694k £2590 £373.00; Tassagh farmer 674k £2480 £368.00; Tassagh farmer 644k £2350 £365.00; Tassagh farmer 634k £2270 £358.00; Tassagh farmer 626k £2180 £348.00; Collone farmer 820k £2740 £334.00; Keady farmer 730k £2240 £307.00; Rathfriland farmer 590k £1770 £300.00; Portadown farmer 780k £2190 £281.00.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 736k £2030 £276.00; Kilkeel farmer 628k £1720 £274.00; Madden farmer 642k £1730 £270.00; Armagh farmer 802k £2080 £259.00; Loughgilly farmer 686k £1770 £258.00; Glenanne farmer 654k £1680 £257.00; Armagh farmer 906k £2320 £256.00; Loughgall farmer 742k £1890 £255.00; Lurgan farmer 682k £1730 £254.00; Markethill farmer 824k £2080 £252.00.

CALVES

190 calves sold in probably the best trade to date with calves under 8 week old selling to £940 for a BB from a Markethill farmer. The same owner received £930 for a BB and a Kilkeel farmer received £890, £880 and 2 BB bull calves. Main demand for good quality bull calves from £450 to £650 each.

Second quality bull calves from £300 to £400. Heifer calves sold to £640 for a BB from a local producer followed by £600 for a Lim from a Keady farmer. All good quality heifers sold from £390 to £550 each. Second quality sold from £250 to £350.

Bull calves

BB £940; BB £930; BB £890; BB £880; BB £650; BB £630; Her £620; BB £590; BB £580; BB £540; BB £530.

Heifer calves

BB £640; Lim £600; BB £550; AA £530; Ch £500; BB £470; BB £440; Ch £420.

Cattle sale as normal next Tuesday, 22nd April.