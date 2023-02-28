First chance to board soon-to-be reopened HMS Caroline with limited special offer

A strictly limited number of ‘Sneaky Peek’ self-guided tours of HMS Caroline, berthed at Alexandra Dock in Belfast’s famous Titanic Quarter, are now available to book for Saturdays and Sundays throughout March in advance of the celebrated ship’s April grand reopening.

For this limited period, both online advance tickets and on the day walk up tickets will be sold at the same price. With limited availability, local residents are recommended to secure their tickets quickly by booking their slot online.

Visitors who successfully secure their tickets for these exclusive pre-opening self-guided tours in March will be the first in almost three years to experience HMS Caroline, explore the ship, engage with the interpretative and interactive displays and marvel at her remarkable collection. They will have access to her specialist audio guide which will take them thorough her history including her historic role at the Battle of Jutland – one of the greatest naval battles of all time, through her role as an admin hub in the Second World War and a training ship beyond.

HMS Caroline in-situ in Belfast. Credit: NMRN

A familiar sight on the Belfast skyline, HMS Caroline is approaching 100 years in the city. A visit gives a unique chance for visitors to journey back 100 years where they will experience what life was like at sea during the First World War, explore where the crew lived and slept, hear their stories, find out about the incredible mascots that lived alongside them and learn to crack codes, launch torpedoes and signal ships through interactive displays.

HMS Caroline’s historic collection of photographs, equipment and personal possessions owned by the ship’s captains, officers and crew offers visitors an authentic and compelling insight into what life was really like on board this fully restored warship.

Early online booking at www.hmscaroline.co.uk is strongly advised for the March Saturday and Sunday preview self-guided tours. Visitors booking in person for the March tours will also be able to enjoy a lower price for pre-booked tickets, subject to availability.

Tickets for HMS Caroline Saturday Sunday self-guided tours throughout March can be booked now at www.hmscaroline.co.uk.