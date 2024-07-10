Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch will hold their Premier Export Show & Sale on Saturday, 20th July at Ballymena Livestock Mart.

It promises to be a first class show and sale of Pedigree Suffolk Ewe Lambs, Shearling Ewes, Shearling Ram and Ram Lambs with over 180 top class sheep forward from over forty breeders available to meet the needs of Pedigree and Commercial Flock owners alike.

Commenting on the forthcoming sale NI Branch Chairman Ben Lamb said: “The NI Branch Premier Export Show & Sale on the 20th July gives the commercial farmer and breeders the first opportunity to select from the top pick of NI Suffolk Breeders ram lambs.

"Looking at the catalogue, ram lambs included for sale are sired by some of the breeds top rams namely 200,000gns Salopian Solid Gold, 75,000gns Cairnton Chaos, 30,000gns Cairnton Strik, 28,000gns Castleisle Blackadder, 26,000gns Birness Freedom, 26,000gns Forkins McCoy, 25,000gns Frongoy Rocket, 23,000gns Limestone Gold Rush, 20,000gns Annakisha Bright Eye, 20,000gns Rhaeadr Rockshore, 19,000gns Birness The Gladiator, 16,000gns Limestone Springbok, 12,500gns Limestone Double Diamond, 12,000gns Strathbogie Ghost Rider, to name a few of those represented.

Left to right: Lesley Liggett, Vice Chairman, Ben Lamb, Chairman, Rodney Carson Browne, Danske Bank Representative, Orla Butler, Branch Secretary and Campbell Watson.

"The outlook for the Suffolk breed in Northern Ireland is the envy of many other Branches and Clubs throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe. With so many enthusiastic young breeders this is why Northern Ireland Suffolks are at the forefront of the market and NI breeders have led the way in sourcing the best genetics the breed has to offer and ultimately producing top quality lambs with proven characteristics of superior growth, rate early maturity and excellent conformation giving commercial customers a healthy return in tight times.”

Seamus McCormick, representing lead sponsors Danske Bank, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “It’s a pleasure to once again sponsor the NI Suffolk Society’s leading show and sale in Ballymena. This event highlights some of the finest Suffolk breed bloodlines in Northern Ireland and will undoubtedly draw significant attention from both seasoned breeders and those eager to start their own production. Danske Bank is proud of its longstanding support for the agricultural community in Northern Ireland, and our involvement in this event underscores our dedication not only to the flourishing sheep industry but also to the broader community.

"We extend our best wishes to all participants and hope for their success in the show and prosperous dealings in the sale ring, which is set to be another standout event in the local agricultural calendar.”

Judging by South of Ireland Breeder Philip Lynch of the renowned Glyde Flock gets underway at 9am on Saturday, 20th July with the sale commencing at 1pm.

All sheep will be eligible for immediate export to Southern Ireland, UK & Europe on the day of the sale. Transport will be available.

Online bidding available through Marteye. To get registered or approved log on to ballymena.martye.ie or contact Ballymena Livestock Mart Office PH: + 44 28 25633470