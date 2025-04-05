Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welcome to the first crop crack of 2025. Ground conditions are in excellent order and in contrast to the past two springs, spring drilling is well underway.

Barley is more sensitive to day length than wheat. Drilling early in the season when days are shorter encourages a longer tillering phase before the crop moves into stem extension. This is a key stage where yield potential is built, while later emerging crops face longer days and move through their growth stages more quickly, putting energy into producing an ear rather than building tillers.

Applying a plant growth regulator or PGR during early tillering can help increase tiller numbers which supports higher yield potential. The PGR works by suppressing apical dominance, prompting the plant to branch out more than it naturally would.

This approach proved effective last year with strong yields seen even in barley drilled as late as early May.

Clarendon Crop Crack

Crops at the emergence stage can also be more vulnerable to leatherjackets. As soil temperatures rise, these pests become more active and begin feeding on young cereal seedlings just below the surface. Since chlorpyrifos was withdrawn several years ago, no approved insecticide provides any control. The most effective option is to reduce their movement by rolling the seedbed with a Cambridge roller after drilling when conditions are suitable. If visible damage appears, it may help to roll again a few days later using a heavy flat roller.

Controlling Annual Meadow Grass in spring cereals

Where Annual Meadow Grass or AMG is a known problem, control must take place before either the AMG or the crop emerges. Several pendimethalin based products such as STOMP AQUA and EXIMUS are approved for pre-emergence use in spring barley. LIBERATOR and TOWER also have full approval for use in both spring barley and spring wheat.

- LIBERATOR is approved for use before crop emergence in spring barley and up to just before the 4-leaf stage in spring wheat

- TOWER is approved for both pre and post-emergent use up to the end of tillering (GS30) in both spring barley and spring wheat

- Spring oats currently have no herbicide options available for AMG control

All of these products rely on residual activity meaning the chemical is absorbed through the roots as AMG germinates. This process requires enough moisture in the soil to be effective. If the surface becomes too dry, the level of control drops off. This is a known weakness of spring AMG herbicides but good control can still be achieved if the product is applied to a moist seedbed immediately after drilling, ideally followed by light rain.

If rolling is needed it must be completed before applying the herbicide.

These pre-emergence products do offer some control of broad-leaved weeds but there are gaps in what they control. As a result, a second spray will be required a few weeks later once all the broad-leaved weeds have germinated.

Winter Cereals

The dry March has been beneficial for winter crops as well. New growth looks healthy and levels of Rhynchosporium and Net Blotch in winter barley are low. If SELON and MAXMAN SUPER have not yet been applied it is important to do so soon to even up tiller size and development. This also ensures there is enough manganese available to support rapid green leaf growth in the coming weeks. The first fungicide timing known as the T1 spray is approaching and is usually the most yield responsive of the season.

Winter wheat is in good condition and looking much better for this time of year compared to the last couple of seasons. Many crops are showing strong yield potential. Most are well tillered and currently at GS30 to GS31. Septoria is present with small black fruiting bodies (pycnidia) visible on older yellowing leaves although new growth is currently clean.

With warmer temperatures forecast most cereal crops will need their second top dressing of nitrogen in the coming days.

Some of the more forward winter oats are now beginning stem elongation and with heat will move quickly through the stem extension stages. Mildew and Crown Rust have been seen in a few fields. Winter rye is already well into stem extension and the focus now is on growth regulation.

Growth regulation

Most winter cereals benefit from a two spray approach when it comes to plant growth regulators. The best time for the first application for winter barley, wheat, triticale and rye is at the start of stem extension (GS30). For winter oats the ideal timing is slightly later at the second node stage (GS32). The second spray should be applied at flag leaf emergence typically between GS37 and GS39.

The size of the crop canopy at GS30 to GS31 is a useful indicator of lodging risk.

Larger canopies are more likely to lodge so this should be assessed on a field by field basis. Factors to consider include residual nitrogen in the soil, the field’s history of lodging and the variety’s lodging score.

Chlormequat applied during early to mid-tillering has a strong influence on both the number of tillers and their survival. Its effect on straw length is limited. While the weather has delayed early applications of SELON this season, using it now at GS30 will still help reduce stem length by limiting cell elongation while also supporting tiller survival.