First earlies should be in the shops by the first or second week of June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​It has been a stop:start beginning to the 2024 planting season for potato growers.

​However, Comber-based producer Paul Hamilton is confirming that his first early potato crops should be in the shops by the first or second week of June.....weather permitting

He explained: “We managed to get the first of the potato crops planted in February. There was then almost a month’s break in field work, as a result of the weather. We took the decision to grow some of the first early crops under plastic this year. This ensures that the growing crops are protected from frosts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hamilton family trade under the name: Cherryvalley Farm. They grow a mix of potatoes, parsnips, carrots and beetroot.

Discussing the prospects for first early potato crops in 2024: Paul Hamilton, of Cherryvalley Farm and Wilson's Country agronomist, Stuart Meredith (right)

“The focus is on the production of root crops. We grow 60ac each of parsnips and potatoes on an annual basis along with 25ac of carrots and 20ac of beetroot.”

Where potatoes are concerned, Paul grows a mix of early, second early and maincrop varieties.

Depending on ground conditions, Paul will either plough potato ground initially or will go in with a specialised one-pass machine that will grub the field, bury stones and create a bed for the new crop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained: “Parts of the farm were extremely wet earlier in the season: we had no option but to plough those areas. Once the ground has been tilled, we go in with the potato planter.”

From a fertiliser perspective, Paul has access to poultry litter, which is spread prior to tilling at a rate of 3t/ac.

“New season potatoes also received two bags of CAN per acre,” he commented. “Our second earlies, mostly Queens, were planted in mid-march without plastic. They are looking tremendously well at the present time and should be ready for digging by the middle of July.”

Wilson’s Country agronomist, Stuart Meredith, was a recent visitor to Cherryvalley Farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He confirmed that 2024 has been a challenging year for potato growers up to this point.

Two issues have come to the fore: the poor weather and seed availability.

Stuart further explained: “The continuing rain, which has been such a feature of the weather since last summer, meant that growers were delayed in getting early crops into the ground.

“Seed availability has also been an issue this year. This is partly due to the very poor crops of potatoes that were grown in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a result, a number of new early varieties have been planted this year. These include: Casablanca, Arcade and Osprey. But the eating quality of these potatoes will be excellent.”

He continued: “For the most part, early growers did not get potatoes planted out until April. And it’s only now that these crops are taking off.