First Green’ inspiring the next generation of Greenkeepers at CAFRE

This global programme is designed to educate young people about the aspects of sports turf maintenance. The event’s teaching materials are aligned with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) principles, helping students understand how STEM is applied in real-world horticulture applications.

CAFRE staff welcomed students from Ballyclare Secondary School to Greenmount Campus, Antrim. A varied programme of sports turf activities was on offer to. These included performance standards, soil health, biodiversity, with demonstration of tools and equipment used on the golf course. To wrap up the session, students put their golfing skills to the test with a fun and competitive putting challenge.

Adam Ferguson, Senior Lecturer at CAFRE stated: “We were absolutely delighted to host the BIGGA – ‘First Green’ initiative at Greenmount Campus. It was fantastic to see pupils interact and engage in various sessions relating to technical aspects of sports turf. They left understanding that sports turf maintenance is so much more than cutting grass!”

BIGGA’s First Green initiative offers a unique opportunity to step outside the classroom and explore the world of sports turf directly, and the golf course facility at CAFRE was the perfect location. The greenkeeping and golf amenities at Greenmount Campus provide an outdoor learning environment which encourages active participation and hands-on activities. The initiative provides a refreshing and engaging educational experience that differs from the usual school routine.

“The sessions delivered by CAFRE Horticulture staff aligned with STEM concepts embedded within Northern Ireland schools’ curriculum so that this ‘First Green’ initiative was fully relatable to what they learn in class,” stated David Dowd, Head of Horticulture Branch at CAFRE.

If you are interested in being part of a similar event in the future, please contact our Schools Engagement Team via Email: [email protected]

CAFRE are still accepting applications for Horticulture courses starting this September. If you or someone you know may be interested in following full-time or part-time study, please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk for more information.

1 . 3 (8).jpg Brian Boyle, CAFRE Sports Turf Lecturer demonstrates performance standards equipment to Ballyclare Secondary pupils. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . 1 (16).jpg : Ballyclare Secondary Pupils, CAFRE Horticulture Staff and Jenny Bledge from BIGGA pictured on Sports Turf facilities at Greenmount Campus. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 5 (7).jpg Stuart Nixon, CAFRE Horticulture Instructor encourages pupils to test their skills by changing a hole position on the golf green. Photo: EL Photo Sales

4 . 2 (13).jpg David Drummond, CAFRE Horticulture Instructor provides pupils with an insight into the value of insects, the food chain and habitat management. Photo: EL Photo Sales