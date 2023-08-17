The Baker family have announced they will be selling 250 cattle from the acclaimed BB Holsteins Pedigree herd.

The ‘Best of BB’ Sale, held on farm on Saturday 26th August 2023, will be the first of its kind for this high-profile herd.

Based in Monmouthshire, South Wales, the Baker Family have been milking on the family farm, Kemeys House, for over 70 years. It is now a large-scale operation, managed at the highest level. The business currently sees three generations of Bakers actively involved day-to-day, and the passion from its family members across the generations is what has driven this company’s success and expansion over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For over a decade the dairy herd has numbered over 400 milking cows with the majority of replacements kept and reared. Despite this, the continued use of sexed semen has led to the need for the ever-increasing numbers to be reduced. The decision to do so brings about this most attractive of reduction sales allowing not only the platform to showcase the exceptional merit of the BB herd, both in terms of production and pedigrees, but also the opportunity for others to purchase cattle of the highest calibre.

BB Supersire Ghost 4 & BB Iota Ghost 9 – progeny from these families available at the ‘Best of BB’ Sale. Pic: BB Holsteins

The BB herd has not only grown in size over the last decade, but also in terms of quality and genetic merit driven by family members, Bev and Christie’s, love of breeding and passion for Holstein pedigrees. The purchase of embryos sourced on trips to the USA, Canada & Europe, as well as top individuals purchased from breeders in the UK, has moulded the herd into an enviable array of the world’s top pedigrees, with production performance and conformation to match.

BB has become well known not just locally, but much further afield in recent years, with the success and popularity of bulls entering AI companies, together with an array of show and herd competition accolades, most recently winning the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show’s Team of Three (Exhibitor Bred) Championship.

Commenting on the sale, Bev Baker said: “Making the decision to sell some of our homebred cattle was never an easy one, but the bittersweet situation gives the opportunity for us to welcome farmers, breeders and friends from across the country to our home and showcase progeny from some of our favourite families including Memory, Whisper, Ghost and Cleopatra to name a few.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Largely the herd is made up of medium sized, robust and functional cows with superb udders. In short, they can be described as ideally suited to today’s modern systems.

Group of 10 cows from the BB Holstein’s herd. Pic: BB Holsteins

Mark Lee, auctioneer for Norton & Brooksbank claimed: “It would be justifiable to suggest that the genetic selection and the use of sires at BB has been ahead of its time. The early use of high genomics, as well as emphasis on commercial functionality and health traits, alongside the continued high conformation scores generation after generation, emphasise the transmitting power of the cow families.”

The herd is managed on a strictly commercial basis, with the herd all cubicle housed and milked twice daily through a herringbone. The cows receive a simple TMR with emphasis on homegrown feed and forage. Consistently the herd averages well over 10,000kg milk sold with annual fats and protein an impressive 4.2 & 3.4% respectively.

Mark finished by saying: “The ‘Best of BB’ sale offers a fantastic opportunity for commercial farmers and breeders alike to acquire stock from high quality breeding lines. With over 100 milkers included in the sale, along with exciting youngstock of all ages, there will be opportunities for everyone to find animals capable of enhancing their own herds.”