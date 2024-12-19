Fivemiletown Christmas Tractor Run 2024: Rev Up for a Good Claus!

Fivemiletown is set to come alive again this Christmas with festive cheer as the highly anticipated Christmas Tractor Run 2024 rolls into town.

Taking place on Saturday, 28th December at 2pm this eagerly awaited event promises a vibrant parade of festively adorned tractors, family fun, and the opportunity to give back to the community.

But the excitement doesn’t end with the parade! Families can look forward to a day packed with festive activities. Highlights include face painting, balloon modelling, live entertainment, refreshments, and lots more.

Proceeds raised will go towards Air Ambulance N.I. and St Mary’s Primary School, Fivemiletown ensuring the spirit of giving remains at the heart of the celebrations.

Santa is heading to Fivemiletown

Organiser Sinead McGovern shared her excitement for this year’s event: “The Christmas Tractor Run is a fantastic way to bring our community together and spread holiday cheer. This year, we’re pulling out all the stops to make it bigger and better than ever!”

Don’t miss this magical day out for the whole family! Whether you’re there to marvel at the festive tractors, enjoy the entertainment, or simply soak up the holiday atmosphere, the Fivemiletown Christmas Tractor Run 2024 is sure to deliver plenty of seasonal sparkle.

Mark your calendars, and let’s rev it up for a good Claus!