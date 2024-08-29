These machines are compatible with tankers fitted with suitable brackets and outlet.

Fleming have been manufacturing tankers since 2010 and have in the past used outside suppliers for these types of machines.

They have opted for a close coupled bracket mounted machine for safe attachment and better weight distribution.

The machines include many enhanced and unique features, a number of which had been requested by customers.

The cantilever lift system (Patent Pending) allows maximum clearance for headland management and transport whilst also allowing the machine to float laterally to keep the shoes in constant contact with the ground, even on land that is undulating or uneven.

This system also allows the machine to be dropped down when in transport position to lower than the overall tanker height and will be an advantage where there is an issue with access to lower farm buildings.

The spacing of shoes have been kept down to 250mm to provide a more even distribution of nutrient at the base of the plant.

The shoes are fed via a proven and reliable Truflo macerator to a smooth and unrestricted distribution pipe system avoiding blockages and pipe damage while also ensuring even and accurate application rates

Fleming Agri realise this is a major capital outlay for many farm businesses but the advantages of this system have been widely proven to maximise utilisation of valuable fertiliser already available on farm whilst also meeting with current and future legislation. Many farms will take advantage of the various grant schemes available which will reduce the initial outlay and make the system highly attractive and highly financially advantageous.

The trailing shoe system has proven to improve nutrient uptake, minimise leaf contamination and extend the spreading season. Slurry applied by trailing shoe during grazing cycles enables clean, available pastures in a timelier manner than a splash plate or dribble bar and also slashes fertilizer input costs. There is little atmospheric loss when the material is in contact to the plant base through the shoe, kinder to the environment while also saving money! There is also a significant reduction in odour whilst spreading and the risk of run off is vastly reduced.

After extensive testing on several farms throughout the country the machines are now entering production. Both models will be available to view at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

There will also be videos and updates available on Fleming Agri’s social media platforms. You can also find more information on the website www.fleming-agri.com.

Staff look forward to meeting you all at this year’s event where the sales team will be on hand to discuss your requirements. #spreadtheword

