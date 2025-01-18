Flock productivity will determine sheep prospects in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is growing evidence that flock owners across Northern Ireland increased the number of ewes and hoggets put to the ram last autumn.

This reflects the strength of sheep prices at the present time and the prospect of this trend being maintained throughout 2025.

In turn, this points to the potential for the sheep sector to increase its overall output and efficiency of production.

Both factors have a direct impact on overall flock profitability.

Faith Elwood of HVS Animal Health

In part, this progression will be achieved on the back of ewes rearing more lambs per annum.

For example, there is every prospect of ewes being able to rear twin and triplet lambs through to more than acceptable weaning weights.

“The nutrition of the ewe in the run-up to lambing will be crucially important in this regard.

“Having ewes in peak condition at lambing will also give their newborns the best possible start to life,” confirmed Faith Elwood from HVS Animal Health.

“We already know that scanning percentages for February and March lambing ewes in 2025 will be competitive with other years. This reflects the high availability of grazed grass, specifically for sheep, last autumn.”

Faith went on to point out that the most effective way of maximising lambing and weaning percentages within flocks this year is to drench ewes Liquid Gold Sheep prior to lambing.

“The reality is that an animal can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in its diet.

"All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock never exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity etc,” she said.

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and must link up with one or more amino acids or peptides in the rumen, prior to being absorbed through the gut wall into the blood stream.

Stock are not ideally equipped to effect this “link up” and a significant proportion of trace elements and vitamins supplied in conventional form, pass straight through the body and are excreted.

Faith Elwood again: “It is for this reason that ewes respond so well to Liquid Gold Sheep, our proven trace mineral and vitamin drench.

“Over the past number of years local flock owners have found that ewes drenched with Liquid Gold Sheep give birth to lambs that have lots of energy and a strong will to live. Problems associated with retained cleaning are also dramatically reduced."

She added: “Liquid Gold Sheep also acts to significantly improve colostrum quality.

“The Liquid Gold range represents the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches.

“Increasingly, farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock. The Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement.”

Where sheep are concerned Liquid Gold can be used pre tupping and pre lambing to improve lambing percentages, reduce the number of barren ewes within a flock and to tighten up lambing dates. The dosage rate is 20 mls per ewe.

“Liquid Gold can also be given to lambs, from one month of age onwards,” Faith Elwood concluded.

For further information, contact the HVS Animal Health office on 028 4483 1700.