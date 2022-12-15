Floods didn’t wash trade away from Clogher’s Christmas sale

There was a total of almost 200 head of cattle and 25 pairs of lambs. With torrential rain all day and a flooded car park, trade for top quality beef and lambs was on fire in the sale rings.

Judging started this year at 11am with Ben Sinnamon judging the breeding heifer class, first in the breeding heifer class was John Gallagher from Omagh, this super Limousin bred heifer was 570kgs and sold to Bryan Mallon for £2240. Ben’s next class was the 2022 born calf. Champion calf of the day was Mr Alister Crawford from Newtownstewart this red and white, blue sired calf weighed 395kg and caught the eye of Mr William Adams and sold for £1920.

Reserve champion calf went to Crawford brothers from Fermanagh, a pure bred Limousin heifer calf weighing 470kg and sold for the top price of the night to Paul and Caitlin Kiernan from Armagh for £3600.

Top price breeding heifer

The next class was the popular housewife’s class, with all animals being under 600kg on show morning butcher Jim Quail from Banbridge had the job to find his champion and reserve. After selecting a few butcher type cattle to stay in the show ring Jim found his champion from the pen of Nial Quinn from Dungannon, his Limousin heifer weighed 590kg and sold for £2400 to repeat buyers Campbell butchers from Rosslea.

Reserve champion housewives was Alan Burleigh from Co.Fermanagh. His Aberdeen angus sired heifer weight 470kg and sold to C&N Brown from Hilltown for £1550, for further showing next year.

It was time now for Mr Tony Kitson from Kitson butchers in Yorkshire to oversee the show ring. First class was the fat cow class with Denzil Johnson from Fermanagh claiming champion fat cow weighing in at 900kg and sold for £2860 to Alfie Wilson Dungannon. Reserve champion cow belonged to Nathan Harvey weighing in at a whopping 1110kg and sold to same buyer for £3000.

In the non-haltered heifer class, it was JCB Commercials from Newtownards took the red rosette home, in the non-haltered steer class it was Eugene Maguire who stood top of the line with his Charolais bullock.

Tony Kitson

Champion non- haltered animal went to JCB Commercials and reserve champion went to Denzil Johnston.

Tony made swift work through the breed classes with Stephen Williamson winning the Charolais championship, his heifer weighed 800kg and sold to Kitson butchers at £2460. Reserve Denzil Johnston’s heifer sold to same buyer weighing 665kg and sold for £2300.

Limousin champion went to JCB Commercials and Reserve went to Mr Alan Veitch, with two outstanding red Limousin heifers.

AOB champion was a blue sired bullock from Mr Alan Veitch weighing 650kg and sold at £2100 to Kitson butchers, reserve champion went to Mr Jake Cummings with his blue sired heifer.

reserve calf champion from S&H Crawford with judge Ben Sinnamon

Native bred champion went to Mrs Laura Simpson, her angus sired bullock weighed in at 550kg and sold for £1850 to Creighton’s shop in Belfast. Reserve native champion went to Richard Law – his Angus bred heifer weighed 580kg and sold to Harry Thompson for £1580.

After Tony had his breed champions decided, he had to choose who was going to claim the haltered champion, JCB Commercial’s Limousin heifer got the tap, with Alan Veitch’s heifer following closing behind in reserve. Tony backed his judgment up in the sale ring by buying his reserve haltered champion weighing 630kg and selling for £2800.

Just before the sale started, Tony Kitson had the task of picking his supreme champion of the show where the champion non haltered and champion haltered went against each other.

After much debate it was the champion haltered heifer from JCB Commercials who took the top spot with their non haltered champion taking the reserve championship. Both these animals were purchased by Mr Kitson for £3300 and £3000.

Judging

At the other end of the market, it was Mr Clive Richardson who had the task of judging the fat lamb classes. Clive made very swift work off his light and heavy weight lambs, where he picked Andrew McCutcheon as his champion pair of lambs, having stood first in the lightweight lamb class Clive stood by his judgement and purchased the lambs for £200 weighing at 21kg, In reserve spot it was Craig Cowan, first place heavy lambs weighing 27kg and sold £200.00 to judge Clive Richardson also.

Other lambs on the night: A McKelvey 22kg at £130 and 24kg at £135, Jake Robson 19.5kg £145, A McCutcheon 20kg at £150, M keys 24kg at £130, D Hutchinson 20.8kg at £150

Sale ring highlights: Anne Leonard 620kg at £2500, Trevor McClure 730kg at £2320, Denzil Johnston 750kg at £2300, Raymond McElroy 605kg at £2280, Alister Crawford 620kg at £2240.

A super entry of almost 90 dirty beef cattle sold to a solid trade with heavy stock in strong demand: A Ferguson Charolais bullock 890kg at £2400, D Mckenna Charolais cow/heifer 970kg at £2400, A Ferguson Charolais bullock 910kg at £2380, A Ferguson Charolais heifer 740kg at £2320 and 775kg at £2320, Patrick McAvoy Limousin heifer 630kg at £2300 and 650kg at £2000, Derek Kerr Charolais bullock 700kg at £2000

Our show judge Mr Tony Kitson from Yorkshire purchased a total of 17 cattle on sale night, other buyers on the night were Hutton butchers, Frazer livestock, Doherty &Gray, Frazer Livestock, MD Livestock, C&J Meats, Lakeview Meats, Linden/ABP, Primestock Meats, Pat Traynor butchers, Harry Thompson, Philip Bailey.

Mart manager Robert Simpson would like to thank all exhibitors that brought stock and to all the sponsors for their continued support every year. A big thankyou to auctioneer, Rodney Windrum who did a fantastic job.

Supreme champion JCB

More pictures on next page.

Judging

Judging

Housewives champion from Nial Guinn with judge Jim Quail

Ben Sinnamon judging

Champion and reserve haltered and champion no haltered with buyer Tony Kitson from Yorkshire

Sheep classes

Robert and Laura Simpson with their native champion with buyer Creightons Shop, Belfast

Sheep classes

Reserve calf champion Crawford Brothers with buyer Caitlin Kernan

The final line up

Reserve haltered champion Alan Veitch with Northstone

Sheep classes

Reserve housewives champion Alan Burleigh with judge Jim Quail.

Laura and Ann

Housewives judging

Charolais champion from Keith Williamson

Champion and reserve lambs

Nial and Emma Quinn with his housewives champion with buyer Campbell's Butchers Roslea

Reserve champion

Calf classes

Reserve supreme champion JCB Commercials

Calf champion Alister Crawford with judge Ben Sinnamon.

Calf champion Alister Crawford.

Breeding heifer class.

AOB champion Alan Veitch.

Alfie Wilson with his purchases from the sale.

Alan Veitch

Alan Veitch reserve champion

1st prize charolais steer Trevor McClure.

1st prize breeding heifer

1,2,3 light weight lambs

