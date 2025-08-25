Flying trade at Ballymena Suffolk sale

Judge was Keith Johnston, Rossbrook Suffolks.

A ram lamb from Campbell & Jason Watson of the Bannview flock took 1st Prize and Overall Champion selling to 1700gns to Jack Hunter, Larne.

Second prize and Reserve Champion from Lesley Liggett sold to 850gns to P Quinn, Cushendall, 3rd P Grant sold to 1300gns to J Davidson, Armagh and 4th Andrew Hamill sold to 750gns to T Collins, Co. Down.

The Roe-valley flock of Harry Thomas Ritchie took 1st and 4th Prize in the Shearling ram class both selling to 1800gns to R Johnston, Co. Fermanagh & B Murnion Kilkeel respectively, 2nd Jack Smyth with the top price of the sale selling to 4200gns and 4th Tori Robinson selling to 1700gns to Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Ram lambs averaged 875gns and shearling rams averaged 1440gns.

Many thanks to Steele Farm Supplies sponsors of the sale.

Other leading prices on the night were:

Shearling Rams

J Smyth selling to 3100gns to A Jackson, Scotland 2750gns to HC Derryman, Devon, 2600gns to Crockataggert Farms, Co Derry, 2100gns to P McFarland Newtownstewart, 1350gns to Crockataggert Farms, Co. Derry. J Robson selling to 1700gns to S Hunter, Bushmills and 1500gns to P McFarland 900gns to D Mullan, Newtownstewart.

P Savage selling to 1400gns to E Conway, Co. Tyrone.

RC&JC Watson selling to 1050gns to T Collins, Co. Down.

R Hendersen selling to 1000gns to A Baxter, Co. Tyrone.

N Robinson selling to 950gns to P Leathem, Co. Armagh.

A Moses selling to 900gns to D Buchanan, D Buchanan, Co. L Derry.

Ram Lambs

T Lamont selling to 1600gns to C McHenry, Co. Antrim and 1000gns to B McLoughlin, Glenariff.

P Grant selling to 1300gns to J Davidson, Armagh.

D McKay selling to 1200gns to JR Hamilton, Co. Fermanagh.

S Quigg selling to 1100gns to S Gregg , Co. Antrim.

I Donald selling to 1050gns to D Dugan , Co. Down and 950gns to R Duncan, Ballycastle.

J Trimble selling to 1050gns to A Ritchie, Co. L Derry.

N Robinson selling to 950gns to A McKnight, Co. Antrim.

RC&JC Watson selling to 950gns to P Quinn, Cushendall.

A Moses selling to 950gns to B Bingham, Co. Tyrone.

R Hendersen selling to 900gns to W&G Hanna, Ballymoney.

J Maybin selling to 900gns to A&G Wilkinson, Ballymoney.

L&M Liggett selling to 850gns to J McKay , Ballymoney.

Next up on the NI Suffolk Branch ram sale calendar is:

Monday, 1st September – Ballymena Ram Sale

Wednesday, 3rd September – Rathfriland

Thursday, 4th September – Plumbridge

1 . 1st Prize Ram Lamb & Overall Champion from Campbell & Jason Watson selling for 1700gns to Jack Hunter, Larne.jpg 1st Prize Ram Lamb & Overall Champion from Campbell & Jason Watson selling for 1700gns to Jack Hunter, Larne Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 2nd Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from Lesley Liggett selling for 850gns to P Quinn, Cushendall.jpg 2nd Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from Lesley Liggett selling for 850gns to P Quinn, Cushendall. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . 1st Prize Shearling Ram from Harry Ritchie selling for 1800gns to R Johnston, Co. Fermanagh.jpg 1st Prize Shearling Ram from Harry Ritchie selling for 1800gns to R Johnston, Co. Fermanagh Photo: freelance Photo Sales