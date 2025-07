Flying trade for cattle at Enniskillen

stock image

Cattle met an all round flying trade. Beef bullocks sold to at3010 for a 755kg LIM and light weights to 475ppk for a 400kg LIM at 1900.

BULLOCKS

Garrison producer 420kg CH at 1850, 435kg AA at 1790, 490kg CH at 2120.

Ballinamallard producer 605kg CH at 2250, 635kg CH at 2300, 675kg CH at 2540.

Trillick producer 445kg LIM at 2060, 485kg LIM at 2190, 400kg LIM at 1900.

Tempo producer 455kg LIM at 1920, 510kg FR at 1710.

Letterbreen producer 565kg CH at 2400, 505kg CH at 2320, 510kg LIM at 2300, 555kg CH at 2560.

Aughnacloy producer 595kg LIM at 2460, 600kg LIM at 2410, 550kg LIM at 2050, 695kg CH at 2730, 590kg LIM at 2440, 605kg HER at 2370.

Lisbellaw producer 640kg AA at 2510, 580kg AA at 2140, 615kg LIM at 2290.

Omagh producer 600kg AA at 2270, 510kg BB at 2100, 560kg AA at 2000, 580kg AA at 2300.

Ballinamallard producer 755kg LIM at 3010, 715kg LIM at 2720, 700kg LIM at 2720.

Derrygonelly producer 480kg AA at 1690, 360kg AA at 1400, 390kg AA at 1420, 330kg FR at 970, 395kg FR at 1160.

Leggs producer 410kg CH at 1880, 430kg BB at 1980, 425kg CH at 1990.

Kesh producer 335kg BB hfr at 2610, 428kg LIM hfr at 1970, 428kg LIM bull at 2180, 385kg CH bull at 1990, 235kg CH bull at 1550.

Lisnaskea producer 335kg BB bull at 1440, 305kg SH hfr at 1370.

Kinawley producer 365kg CH bull at 1950, 380kg CH bull at 2030, 365kg CH bull at 1910, 370kg CH bull at 1940.

Derrylin producer 310kg CH hfr at 1620, 320kg LIM bull at 1590, 340kg CH bull at 1570.

Trillick producer 240kg CH hfr at 1120, 245kg CH steer at 1430, 275kg CH steer at 1560, 330kg CH hfr at 1680.

Belcoo producer 260kg AA steer at 1430, 270kg AA steer at 1370, 290kg AA hfr at 1330.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1300 to £2180 paid for a 428kg LIM steer, while heifers ranged from £1000 to £2610 for show quality 335kg BB.

Ruling prices:

Garrison producer 325kg CH steer at 1780, 320kg CH steer at 1660, 319kg CH steer at 1670, 360kg CH steer at 1700.

Newtown producer 255kg LIM bull at 1640, 300kg LIM hfr at 1490, 290kg LIM bull at 1700.

Rosslea producer 335kg CH steer at 1870, 455kg CH steer at 2190, 375kg LIM steer at 1970, 345kg CH hfr at 1660.

Letterbreen producer 370kg CH bull at 1880, 340kg CH bull at 1720, 370kg CH bull at 1870, 339kg LIM bull at 1520.

Fivemiletown producer 380kg CH hfr at 1680, 395kg CH hfr at 1670, 319kg CH hfr at 1540.

Garrison producer 255kg CH bull at 1500, 275kg CH bull at 1580, 250kg LIM bull at 1290.

Enniskillen producer 450kg CH steer at 2110, 435kg CH steer at 2090, 395kg CH steer at 2080, 425kg CH steer at 2070.

Belleek producer 420kg SIM hfr at 1940, 325kg CH hfr at 1500, 405kg CH steer at 1910, 420kg CH steer at 2000.

Ballinamallard producer 295kg AA steer at 1660, 374kg LIM steer at 1710, 360kg CH steer at 1960.

Belcoo producer 240kg CH bull at 1540, 330kg CH bull at 1530.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 400ppk paid for a 540kg CH at 2160, medium weights to 454ppk paid for a 370kg LIM at 1680, lighter weights sold to 322ppk paid for a 255kg CH at 1330.

Boho producer CH 550kg at 2170, CH 530kg at 2100, CH 480kg at 1950.

Trillick producer CH 540kg at 2160.

Lisbellaw producer CH 530kg at 2140,CH 500kg at 1990, CH 450kg at 1880.

Belleek producer CH 520kg at 2000.

Garrison producer CH 510kg at 2000.

Springfield producer CH 450kg at 1880, CH 390kg at 1660.

Ederney producer CH 415kg at 1700.

Sucklers

Suckler cows sold to £4680 paid for a LIM cow with her LIM bull calf at foot.

Castlederg producer LIM cow with LIM bull at 4680.

Trillick producer SH cow with SH hfr at 3280, SH cow with SH hfr at 2760.

Derrylin producer AA cow with AA bull at 2650.

Tempo producer LIM cow with LIM bull at 2920.

Enniskillen producer SH cow with LIM hfr at 2480, LIM bull at 4350.

Fat cows

Rosslea producer LIM 710kg at 2650 373ppk.

Derrylin producer CH 705kg at 2590 367ppk, LIM 630kg at 2260 359ppk.

Tempo producer CH 740kg at 2460 332ppk.

Drumcose producer FR 880kg at 2210 251ppk.

Derrylin producer LIM Bull 965kg at 3400 352ppk.

Drop Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at 880 for a LIM Hfr.

Tempo producer LIM hfr at 880.

Enniskillen producer CH bull at 680, CH hfr at 600, AA hfr at 530, LIM hfr at 860.

Ballinamallard producer AA hfr at 480, AA bull at 460.

Maguiresbridge producer AA hfr at 450, AA hfr at 410.

Florcecourt producer HER bull at 560.

Tempo producer LIM hfr at 590.

Derrygonnelly producer May Born LIM bull at 970, May born LIM bull at 920.