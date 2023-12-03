Focus on NE Derry group

​A busy summer of events for NE Derry Group was kicked off with the UFU Group Cereal Competition.

​Winter Barley 1st place Graham McIlroy, Winter Wheat 1st place Richard Dempsey, Oats 1st place Charles Acheson and Spring Barley 1st place Mark McCollum.

Congratulations to Mark McCollum who progressed to the Northern Ireland final where he placed 2nd overall.

Many thanks to Morris Peden for taking the time to be our judge at group level and to all the competition’s judges and sponsors.

There was a good turnout at meetings

On 10 th November we had a joint trip with the North Antrim Group to Kingspan Stadium in Belfast to watch Ulster v Munster and a very entertaining night was had by all.

November saw the first of our winter programme meetings with Gill Gallagher, NIGTA CEO and Philip Cosgrave, Agronomist grassland specialist from YARA.

Many thanks to Gill and Philip for both giving informative presentations on feed and fertiliser - two of the biggest input costs facing farming enterprises.

Our next meeting will be the president’s roadshow on Wednesday, 10th January in the Roe Park Hotel, Limavady and on Thursday, 15th February 2024 James McCluggage, UFU Policy, technical and communications manager will be discussing current agricultural issues in the Gadda Centre, Garvagh at 8pm.