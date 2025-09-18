Fordhall Farm Shop wins Great Taste 2025 Golden Fork for Sustainability

A farm that was at the centre of a legal battle which attracted attention from around the world has been recognised for its sustainability at the ‘Oscars of the food world’.

Fordhall Farm in Shropshire was awarded the Golden Fork for Sustainability at the Great Taste Golden Fork Awards held at London’s Battersea Arts Centre.

The awards celebrate the best in food and drink products from around the world, bringing together the best producers, as well as key figures from across the industry.

This year’s Great Taste awards saw 14,340 products entered from 110 countries, judged across 110 days by a panel of more than 500 judges. From these only 273 (1.9%) were awarded a Great Taste 3-star ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’ award.

Charlotte Hollins (centre) with the Golden Fork

Only winners of the 3-star award are invited to enter the Golden Fork awards. Fordhall Farm Shop was awarded three stars for its pasture fed Gloucester Old Spot Pork Shoulder.

Fordhall Farm was placed into community-ownership in 2006, when siblings Charlotte and Ben Hollins fought to save their family home and its organic heritage. The landowner wanted to sell for development, but Charlotte and Ben’s sheer passion and determination resulted in a national community of over 8,000 people purchasing the farm and placing it into community-ownership for perpetuity. The campaign attracted national and international attention and support from names like Alan Titchmarsh, Prunella Scales and Sting.

Whilst Great Taste is judged primarily on taste, the Golden Fork for Sustainability recognises entrants doing good things within their business through sustainable practices. As the tenant farmer, Ben and his team have continued to build the farm and farm shop business, putting initiatives in place including a whole carcass nose-to-tail butchery ethos, reduced single-use plastic, green energy, biodegradable packaging, and a wide range of biodiversity across the farm through their core farming principle foggage farming.

Ben Hollins said: "As a producer, we are often recognised for the food we make, but this is something entirely different. This award acknowledges our long history with organic farming; being one of the first certified farms in the country with over 75 years of heritage started by my late father, Arthur Hollins.

Ben Hollins and the team with their awards

“Our Foggage Farming system of grazing cattle and sheep year-round on diverse pastures is an integral part of what we do and it’s great for everybody’s hard work to be acknowledged in this way. I am proud to be continuing Dad’s Foggage Farming system which celebrates the connections between soil health, our livestock, biodiversity and great tasting produce at the end. Farming at Fordhall is a privilege.

“We passionately believe we should add value ourselves to everything we produce on the farm, in the most sustainable way we can. Cutting out all the middleman is what makes our farm-to-fork ethos work for our family-run farm.

“This nomination is a real celebration of the sacrifice and hard work that goes into every day on the farm. We do our best to explain to our customers what we do and to ensure transparency throughout, even bringing all these details to customers nationwide through our online shop. To have reached this level, and to have been independently verified and recognised by something much bigger than ourselves is so important.

“Being a Golden Fork winner is truly the pinnacle of the Great Taste awards – and we couldn’t be prouder! We’d like to thank all our customers and community who support our approach to farming and I’d also like to thank Partridges, London who sponsored our award and presented it to us on the night.”