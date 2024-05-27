Forestry update: tree planting continues apace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​By Richard Halleron

​Premier Woodlands’ managing director, John Hetherington, has confirmed that tree planting work on projects confirmed under the 2023/24 Forestry Expansion Scheme (FES) measure will continue for the coming weeks.

He further explained: “We should be able to work through until about the middle of June. After that it’s a case of taking a break during the summer and finishing the projects later in the autumn/winter.”

Premier can confirm Forest Service has agreed grant claim extensions where requested, for either individual forest operations or complete FES planting contracts.

Premier Woodlands' managing director John Hetherington

He said: “There were significant delays in getting 2023/24 FES woodland creation confirmations out to farmers and landowners. In fact, at one stage, it looked as is if the entire 2023/24 tree planting season would be lost to us, from a FES perspective, because of the administrative delays that came to the fore.”

John added: “Tree planting on the various sites only got underway just a few weeks ago. For the record, applications for FES 2023 had to be submitted prior to the end of August last year, with approvals normally issued in December, not in March/April as occurred this year."

Reflecting on the decisions taken by Forest Service regarding the general suitability of FES 2023 applications, the Premier Woodlands’s representative highlighted the emphasis placed on the need to protect priority sites.

“But that’s not the problem,” he explained. “The issue that has annoyed people is the fact that Forest Service, in combination with the NI Environment Agency, is now declaring sites adjacent to locations that have already been designated as not being suitable for the planting of trees. And this was the approach followed with some 2023 FES applications. As a result, some landowners and farmers submitted sites for the scheme in total ignorance of the interpretation that would be used by Forest Service.

“To submit a single FES application takes a considerable input by both landowner and agent in time and cost. This is money that a number of applicants for the 2023 scheme have lost. Surely, it was their job to confirm all wetland wader priority sites and surrounding areas that require protection, when in some cases pre-FES application requests for EIA determinations were asked for prior to submitting the FES application: they failed to do this.”

The completion of FES 2023/24 will bring the current forestry support schemes available in Northern Ireland to an end, leaving the Premier Woodlands’ management team and all the other stakeholders within the private forestry sector asking the fundamental question: what comes next?

John Hetherington again: “We need to see a fundamental commitment from Forest Service to deliver new support schemes that will deliver a sustainable short, medium and long term expansion of the forestry sector in Northern Ireland. This objective is a strategic commitment, already referenced within Northern Ireland’s climate change regulations, NI Government Forest Policy and the previous Agricultural Minister’s Forests of the Future initiative.

“Specific tree planting targets are already in place: we need to see real policies and a financial commitment to match from Forest Service in order to make all of this happen. And the clock is ticking. Simply rolling over FES, or some form of comparable scheme for a 12-month period, won’t suffice. Woodland creation decisions are long term decisions.”

John Hetherington concluded: “But we have to get the basics right as well. For example, Forest Service is currently committed to forest-to-bog restoration on significant parts of its estate, again under the new climate change regulations. In light of these developments, it should be made mandatory for the agency to compensatory plant new areas equivalent to those lost in this way, simple to keep our overall woodland cover maintained at current levels. And the same principle should hold in cases of any development removing NI`s woodland cover. This principle has been followed in Scotland since 2009/2010, I see no reason why the same approach cannot be taken here in Northern Ireland.”