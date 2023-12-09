The NI Texel Club held their annual In-Lamb Ewe Sale in Ballymena Livestock Mart recently, bringing an end to this year’s Club sales.

The Club wish to thank Oldstone Veterinary for their continued support for the sale. Thank you also goes to this year’s judge James Adams, formerly of the Kerryhill Flock for taking the time to judge this year’s Oldstone Veterinary Pre-sale Show.

Mr Adams commenced proceedings with the Shearling Ewe class, making his first pick from Alastair Gault’s Forkins pen, for a Castlecairn Doodlebug daughter in lamb to Douganhill Gangster with twins. This gimmer is ET sister to Cherryvale Frankel and the Forkins 26k gimmer. She later went on to top the sale at 1000gns to Leonard Linton Bregagh Flock.

Keeping it in the family second place went to Jack Gault’s Cherryvale pen, for another Castlecairn Doodlebug daughter. She sells in lamb to Haymount Fancy That with twins. Her ET brother sold for £2800. She moves home to join P McCall’s Flock in Armagh for 700gns.

James Adams, Judge at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Club annual In-Lamb sale hands over the Oldstone Veterinary Champion Rosette to Alastair Gault Forkins Flock.

Mr Adams returned to Alastair Gault’s Forkins pen to make his first choice for the Ewe Lamb Class, this time for a Charben Fantastic daughter and maternal sister to Frankel. Messrs Barclay Bell and Sons Kiltariff pen caught the judges, eye for second place in the ewe lamb line-up. She is a Seaforde Firecracker daughter out of a Corskie De Niro sired dam and sold to Colin Casement Downpatrick for 500gns.

Oldstone VeterinaryPre-Sale Show Results

Shearling Ewe Class: 1 Alastair Gault; 2 Jack Gault; 3 Gary Beacom; 4 Brian Hanthorn; 5 Alan Glendinning; 6 Messrs Bell & Sons

Ewe Lamb Class: 1 Alastair Gault; 2 Messrs Bell & Sons; 3 Philip Dodds

Oldstone Veterinary Champion: Alastair Gault with Shearling Ewe